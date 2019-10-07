Peaches grew fat and round on the tree above. I stood on the rib of an over-turned canoe and plucked them from the branches while maintaining my balance. My apron pockets were stuffed.
Moments later, I plopped down, plucking away the fuzzy skin of the peach. I never liked to eat that part.
Dad sauntered up and chose a peach. It always made me laugh to see the juice drip from the corners of his mouth when he took his first huge bite with a gap between his two front teeth.
“You’d best get into the house. Your mom is getting ready to can.”
I scrambled up the staircase to the house and saw a blue Atlas glass jar with a screw on lid amongst the others in a basket. Momma was pouring water into the canning kettle. Her silver charms jingled as she made repeated trips from sink to stove.
“Get up here girl, you can help peel the peaches.” She showed me how to run hot water over the fruit so the skin came off easily. Then, we opened the peach to remove the pit from the softness of its bed in the center. I loved the way it left a dent and a tiny red impression remained.
Momma took her paring knife and sliced peaches into a crockery bowl. We filled the jars with fruit, added a bit of sugar and some water to make a syrup.
The best part was hearing the snap or kerplunk when the jar sealed. If a jar didn’t seal, we had those peaches for dessert. That was a real treat, because sugar was scarce around our house. It seemed like almost everything good was scarce those days, and we weren’t the only ones affected. There was little money left for gas or entertainment.
During the winter, a trip to the fruit cellar meant seeing beautiful jars of green beans, cherries, tomatoes, and peaches to brighten the table, keep spirits up, and hunger at bay.
We were blessed — maybe more than some, less than others — but thankful always.
— Hazel Christiansen, 76, of Lewiston