I can tell you exactly when the long brown stockings that incased my legs became a symbol of freedom.
My first memories include the thick-ribbed, cotton coverings. Childhood pictures prove it. My legs felt fresh air and sunshine only from July-September, when temperatures were hotter than 90 degrees.
As a kid, while taking a bath in the big galvanized tub in front of the kitchen wood stove on Saturday night, I stared at my pure white legs. They were a different color than my arms. Did these legs get put on me by mistake?
My young self explored the world, dug in dirt, crawled across floors, rolled in snow and grass, climbed trees, ran through fields and fell down. My Tomboy life kept Mom busy darning stocking holes. I had a large box of repaired, everyday socks and a small box of “good” socks for Sunday school and special events.
Some girls at school never wore long brown stockings under their dresses — even in winter. Mom said they were poor and couldn’t afford them. Sometimes she would buy an extra pair and give them to a girl’s parent, but they never wore them to school.
At the end of World War II, stockings came with elastic around the top instead of being attached to panties. They were always sliding down when I ran. I complained, and Mom bought a garter belt. It was made from elastic too. One strip went around my waist, two hung down in front and two hung in back. The length adjusted to fit anyone. Clamps on each end snapped onto the tops of the stockings. You still had to pull your socks up if you’d been sitting a long time or when the elastic got old and weak.
A new girl joined my sixth-grade class. She also wore these long brown stockings at the insistence of her mother. She conquered the freedom I longed for. When she got to school, she went to the restroom, unclamped them from the garter belt and rolled them down to her ankles. How clever. Why hadn’t I thought of that? It became our daily routine. My bare white legs were free at last. I rolled them back up before going home.
There are periods in life when we’re caged with the expectations of “it’s always been done this way.” We may not be aware of our situation until someone demonstrates a different approach. Maybe there’s excitement, contentment, peace or other characteristics in that person that you wish you had. Such people draw us in. Free us. It’s a rare quality in our society.
Which brings me to this conclusion: I need to work at being that kind of friend. A friend who looks at life differently, includes the shy person, provides opportunities for negative to be replaced by positive, gives an uplifting smile to the sad and conversation to the isolated.
That’s not easy. I love being alone. It’s easy for me to be a recluse. I must do a lot of self-talk, convince myself it’s important, and ask someone to hold me accountable.
To be a sock roller doesn’t have to be a big event: phone calls, an email, a card with a note, a smile and wave or a knock on a door just to ask “How are you doing?” make a positive impact. I’m honing these gifts in hopes I can show someone else the art of rolling down long, brown stockings.
Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired kindergarten teacher who lives in Clarkston. She looks forward to sharing her out-of-the-box, out-loud thoughts with you each month. She can be reached at sah32@cableone.net.