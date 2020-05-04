How does a lady from England end up in the western United States, running a bed-and-breakfast in Clarkston and serving the community with her gifts of leadership?
Doreen Isaac talks about her 81 years of life adventures with enthusiasm. Her English accent gives away her beginnings in Spexhall, England, where she was born in 1938 to Arthur and Martha Alcock. Her brother Ray rounded out the family. Her father was a railway worker and her mother a homemaker. She attended a private all-girls school, where she learned to seek world adventures.
As a young adult, Isaac began her world exploration in person. She traveled extensively and sought out the friendship of people to learn about their countries. She described visiting an Middle Eastern country where a child befriended her and invited her home. His parents made coffee and served a meal. The women ate outside and the men inside.
“The parents offered for me to stay the night at their home. They said they would sleep on the floor and I could have their bed. I was leaving the next day, so I turned down their gracious offer.” Isaac said. “When you get to know the people, you know the heart of the county.”
She found this kind of hospitality everywhere she traveled. “I decided I wanted to share this same welcome in England, so I began a bed-and-breakfast. I enjoyed the people who came from all over the world. I’m a people person,” she said.
“My brother became a professor at the University of Idaho. I traveled back and forth, back and forth many times to visit him. It was 1985, when I spied this big house on Highland Street in Clarkston, which had been a boarding house,” she said. “It was for sale. I fell in love with it. I was told they were going to tear it down and build tract homes there. ‘No,’ I said to myself. ‘I can’t let that happen.’ I bought it, moved in and turned it into Highland House Bed-and-Breakfast which I ran until retirement in 2006. That’s when I decided this was home.”
It was not a run-of-the-mill B&B; it could be called a “bed-breakfast-and-tea” because Isaac served a high tea every afternoon to her guests. She imported English scones and cakes and made sandwiches and lemon curd for the scones. Guests came from all over — many from England. There were numerous repeat clients. Spring, summer and fall were her busiest times. She had to add a larger kitchen area to the back of the house to satisfy the city inspector.
The six-bedroom, two-story house came with a large yard which also appealed to Isaac, who loves flowers and doing yard work. When the weather is nice, she can be found digging, planting and watering. She has planted many of England’s native flowers, sculpted out garden areas, created a pond, and walkways and can tell you exactly where she has planted what — even if it’s not up yet. Her careful planning ensures something is always in bloom. Her favorite flower? “I love them all but I guess the Hyacinth. They’re beautiful and smell so good.”
She married Richard Isaac in 1997. He matched her in energy and creativity. As an electrician employed by Potlatch (now Clearwater Paper mill), he designed and created, with the help of friends, the first lighted sculpture, The ice castle, for the Vernon Park Christmas display in Clarkston. Though he died in 2009, the “Ice Palace” is still put on display each holiday season.
Prior to retirement, Doreen Isaac served as vice president of the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce (now Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce) and chairwoman of the Tourism Committee.
“We had fun making banners, welcoming cruise ships, and being in parades to promote activities of our area,” she said. “Hell’s Canyon Tours took over, and I became the chair(woman) for the Lewis and Clark Expedition Bicentennial Committee. That was a great challenge.”
Her final achievement with the chamber of commerce was heading the committee that designed and installed the steelhead-and-rocks waterfall at the corner of Bridge and Diagonal streets.
When Isaac suffered a stroke in 2016, she received what she describes as three weeks of excellent therapy in Spokane. Once home, she was determined to bounce back. Her advice when you hit a hard snag in life: “Don’t just sit and do nothing. Become passionate about something and work hard to reach the place where you can do it.”
Her passion is her garden. Although her home no longer operates as a B&B, the spacious garden and keeping up the house keep her busy and serve as physical therapy. In winter when she can’t get out, she works on puzzles, plays games on the computer and chops kindling for the fireplace. She attributes her ambition to her English genes of independence.
“Determination creates quality life. But I’ve still a ways to go,” she laughed.