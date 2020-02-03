Learn how to build a basic website
A basic website creation course begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewiston City Library and continues Tuesday evenings through Feb. 18.
Participants will learn to create internet sites using HTML and CSS programs.
Class space is limited. Registration is required through Eventbrite.com or by calling (208) 798-2525.
Learn to make tamales, appreciate music, use essential oils
If you’ve got time on your hands and are fed up with the gloomy winter weather, you may think about taking a class. A variety of offerings are available through the Lewis-Clark State College continuing education program.
Courses in tamale-making and essential oils begin this week, and a free music survey course continues on Tuesday and Thursday mornings through April 24.
Other February classes include Travel Skills 101 — which begins Tuesday — with a handful of other travel classes round out the month, and Organization & Time Management, which begins Feb. 18.
A slew of other classes are slated for the spring and summer months, including courses on cocktail-mixing, weaving, vintage poster creation, landscaping, photography, dance, fitness, guitar and fly fishing, to name a few.
A full list of course descriptions, times, locations, prices and registration information can be found at www.lcsc.edu/ce. More information is available by calling (208) 792-2447 or emailing cece@lcsc.edu.
Get your cribbage game on
Registration is open for the LC Valley Winter Cribbage Tournament, set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Lewiston City Library.
The tourney includes prizes for the first- and second-place finishers and snacks for all.
A beginners’ table will be available for anyone who’d like to learn the game or improve their skills.
Registration is available at Eventbrite.com or by calling (208) 798-2525.
Join Branting for a trip down Memory Lane to Lewiston’s ‘Old Corner’
A free historical program will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston.
Local historian Steven Branting will present “Views from ‘Old Corner’ Main Street,” a look at how this downtown Lewiston area looked back in the day.
Refreshments will be served, and copies of Branting’s book “The Words That Were Our Names” will be available for purchase.
Royal Plaza is at 2870 Juniper Drive.
AARP plans smart driver courses
AARP is offering a driving safety classes this month and next in Lewiston, Moscow and Orofino.
Idaho and Washington drivers 55 and older who complete the course may be eligible for a three-year insurance discount. Idaho drivers of any age who complete the course may be eligible for a reduction in their traffic law violation count.
Early registration is strongly recommended. Attendance is required both days for two-day classes. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Fees go toward driver safety research and publications for participants; the class sites and instructors’ time are donated.
The planned sessions are:
- 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 20-21 at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers, Lewiston. Registration is available by calling (208) 746-2875.
- 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., March 3 at Good Samaritan Moscow Village, 40 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow. Registration is available by calling (509) 339-5916.
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 20 at the U.S. Forest Service North Fork Ranger District, 12730 Highway 12 in Orofino. Registration is available by calling (208) 816-3450.
Lewiston library plans events
The following free events are scheduled at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., unless otherwise noted.
- Zwerdling Postcard Collection: Pictures of Nursing Exhibit — A six-panel display about the Zwerdling Postcard Collection is open for viewing through noon Feb. 14 on the library’s second floor. The exhibit is provided by the U.S. National Library of Medicine and examines the history of nursing internationally over the past 100 years.
- Vintage Handcraft Series: Build a Wren Birdhouse — This six-week course teaches basic woodworking skills to construct a birdhouse. The class is open to those 10 and older. When: 6-6:40 p.m. tonight, next Monday, Feb. 17 and 24 and March 2 and 9. Registration: Required at Eventbrite.com or by calling (208) 798-2525.
- Panel discussions — This program series is a partnership with the Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History and the Smithsonian Museums on Main Street program. Discussions include:
— “What Happened to ‘Compa- ny Towns’?” When: 4:30- 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
— “Was Daniel Webster Right when He Said ‘Farmers are the Founders of Human Civilization’?” When: 4:30- 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
— “Crossroads of Our Regions: Rivers, Rails & Roads.” When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
- Coffee & Books — Discuss “Nickel Boys,” by Colson Whitehead. When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday.
- Let’s Talk About It — This program is a partnership with the Idaho Commission for Libraries, the Nez Perce National Historical Park and the Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History. Books to be discussed include:
— “Woman Hollering Creek,” by Sandra Cisneros. When: 6:45-8 p.m. Feb. 11.
— “The Joy Luck Club,” by Amy Tan. When: 6:45-8 p.m. Feb. 25.
Valley Community Center plans events for January
The following activities are planned at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. More information is available by calling (509) 758-4064.
- Painting class — Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays.
- Foot care — Call for appointments and cost: Mondays (509) 330-1857; and Wednesdays (208) 743-1459.
- Fitness class — 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Pinochle — 12:30-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
- Hand and Foot card game — 12:30-3 p.m. Tuesdays
- Line dancing — 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays.
- Bridge — Noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
- Blood pressure checks — 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
- VCC board meeting — 9 a.m. Feb. 12.
Seniors invited to Asotin County Library activities
The Asotin County Library has a handful of free adult events planned for this month:
- Color Me Happy — Supplies are provided. When: 6:30-7:45 p.m. Feb. 11.
- True Story: A Nonfiction Book Club — Discuss “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” by John Carreyrou. When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 21. Where: At the Clarkston Heights branch.
- Book Night — Discuss “Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead. When: 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
- Tech Help — One-on-one 30-minute appointments with Gregory Raye are available. When: 1-3 p.m. today and March 2; 4-6 p.m. Feb. 12; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22. Registration is available at the library or by calling (509) 758-5454.
- The Job & Career Catalyst Center — Drop in for resume and job search help. When: 2-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
During construction at the downtown branch of the Asotin County Library at 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston, unless otherwise noted, activities are at the annex next door, (509) 758-5454. The Heights branch is at 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, (509) 758-4601; and the Asotin branch is at 215 Second St., Asotin, (509) 243-6010.
