Free help is available for Medicare open enrollment
Open enrollment for health insurance and Medicare supplement continues through Dec. 7, and Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) volunteers are available to help current and future Medicare recipients.
Supplement policies need an annual review because they change in cost and coverage every year. SHIBA offers free, unbiased, confidential help through individual counseling. To receive the best assistance, participants should be ready to provide a list of current medications.
Washington residents in Asotin, Whitman and Garfield counties should call (509) 625-4801 to set up appointments. Information also is available at (800) 562-6900 or at www.insurance.wa.gov/shiba.
Be alert: Open enrollment scams have been reported
Open enrollment insurance season is in full swing, and so are fraudsters, according to a news release from SelectHealth, an Idaho insurance provider.
In an email sent to the Tribune last month, Public Relations Director Cambi Brown said SelectHealth “has been receiving calls about people impersonating the provider to try and gain access to members.”
She warns seniors to be cautious about releasing personal information to unknown individuals or groups claiming to be a health insurance provider.
“If something feels amiss, tell the caller you are not comfortable providing that information over the phone and hang up,” Brown wrote.
She added that scammers also may send an email “hoping to convince you to click on a link or download an attachment.”
If a linked website appears suspicious, don’t click any links, download any files or submit any personal information, Brown advises. Instead, copy the URL to report it to your insurer and close the page.
Seniors should check the legitimacy of unsolicited calls and emails by following up with their insurance handlers using a familiar phone number or email address.
What are your worst/best Christmas gifts of all time?
One of our favorite things here at the Golden Times is reading your stories. So we’re planning a Readers’ Christmas Stories edition for December.
Tell us, in 600 words or less, about the best — or worst —Christmas gift you’ve ever given or received. Yes, we want to hear about the real stinkers, too, so pull out your lump-of-coal tales for the “naughty” category.
Story writers must be 55 or older and be a current or former resident of our Quad Cities readership area. Deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 18. We will print our favorites in the Dec. 6 Golden Times.