Interlink office will be moving to the Valley Community Center in Clarkston
After more than 20 years of having office space in downtown Clarkston, service agency Interlink will be moving its office a few blocks away to a suite in the Valley Community Center at 549 Fifth St. this month.
The center “made us an offer we couldn’t refuse,” said Interlink Executive Director Mark Havens. He said the move is expected to allow for an upgrade in the nonprofit volunteer group’s telecommunication services, and plans also call for increased office hours soon after the move is complete.
Because Interlink serves senior citizens, another benefit of the move is the office will be in the same building where the Senior Lunch Program operates. (Before the COVID-19 pandemic, lunches were served three days a week at Valley Community Center. Lunches currently are still available by pickup only; find an update in the feature story on Page 6).
Interlink is a 37-year-old organization which helps seniors and people with disabilities remain independent in their own homes by matching them with community volunteers who can assist them. More information is available at www.interlinkvolunteers.org or (509) 751-9143.
Alzheimer’s and dementia education classes set for this month
The Alzheimer’s Association will present four online education opportunities on Tuesdays this month. The classes are for dementia sufferers, their caregivers and their loved ones this month. Learning opportunities focus on memory loss, caregiving, communication and more; specific class details are below.
Additional information is available by contacting P.J. Christo at pchristo@alz.org or (208) 666-2996. The Alzheimer’s Association also has a 24-hour helpline at (800) 272-3900.
Ten Warning Signs — Noon to 12:45 p.m. today; bit.ly/3cWRs8F.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — Noon-12:45 p.m. next Tuesday; bit.ly/3cYFont.
Dementia Conversations — Noon to 12:45 p.m. May 18; bit.ly/3vUcQnK.
Effective Communication Strategies — Noon to 12:45 p.m. May 25; bit.ly/3f8Ngpc.
We want your funny wedding stories
The cake toppled on the way to the reception hall? The ring rolled off the pillow and down a vent? At the suggestion of a reader who enjoyed February’s love stories, we invite you to share your funny (in retrospect) wedding stories for the June edition of Golden Times.
Readers age 55 and older are invited to send a wedding snapshot and a brief account of the quirky moment(s) that made your special day memorable. We will print our favorites.
Stories and photos can be emailed to goldentimes@lmtribune.com with “Wedding Story” in the subject line; dropped off at the Lewiston Tribune office at 505 Capitol Street; or mailed to Golden Times c/o The Lewiston Tribune, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501.
To have photos returned, include a stamped, addressed envelope.
Electronic submissions are preferred. Please include your names, ages, city of residence and contact information. Word limit is 300. Deadline is 5 p.m. May 15.
TO SUBMIT BRIEFS: Groups and organizations may submit event information pertaining to seniors in the region for free publication in the monthly Golden Times magazine. All submissions are subject to editing and space restraints and must include the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Information for the June issue must be received by 5 p.m. May 15.