Free face masks available for delivery to all L-C Valley seniors
Lewiston senior citizens who would like free face masks delivered to their homes monthly may enroll in a program being operated by Interlink Inc.
Interlink has been delivering free face masks to enrolled Asotin County residents since July, according to Executive Director Mark M. Havens. “We were able to get our Keeping Seniors Safe Program started in Asotin County in July thanks to funding from Aging & Long Term Care of Southeast Washington.”
He said Interlink recently secured a grant from Farm Credit Bureau to begin a similar mask delivery program to Lewiston seniors 60 and older. His office already has signed up current Interlink clients who are interested in the program.
People interested in receiving free face masks must enroll as a client of Interlink if they are not already enrolled. A package of disposable masks will be delivered to clients’ homes as often as twice per month.
Funding and supplies are sufficient to operate the program for a few months, Havens said, and additional funding is being sought.
Interlink is a local nonprofit organization that has been serving Valley senior citizens since 1984. For more information and to register for the program, please call (509) 552-0129 or email volunteers@interlink-volunteers.org.
Medicare 101 workshop will explain program, all its parts
If you are nearing 65 or have family members who you are trying to help with their retirement plans, this may be the workshop for you.
An Idaho Department of Insurance SHIBA representative will explain Medicare and all its parts, answer questions and demystify this health care program in a two-hour virtual workshop from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27, according to a news release from the University of Idaho Extension office.
Details and reservations are available by emailing Karen Richel at krichel@uidaho.edu or calling her at (208) 883-2241 by Oct. 26. A password to take part in the Zoom meeting (at https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/2088832241) will be provided upon reservation.
People with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information or reasonable accommodations must contact Richel one week before the event.
Free help is available for Medicare open enrollment
Open enrollment for health insurance and Medicare supplement runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 this year, and Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) classes and one-on-one counseling sessions will be available to help current and future Medicare recipients. SHIBA offers free, un-biased, confidential aid.
Supplement policies need an annual review as they change in cost and coverage every year. To receive the best assistance, participants should be ready to provide a list of current medications.
l Washington residents can call (800) 562-6900 or visit www.insurance.wa.gov/shiba for more information.
l Idaho residents can call (800) 247-4422 to or visit doi.idaho.gov/shiba for more information.
l An open enrollment overview can be found at https://www.medicare.gov/blog/medicare-enrollment-period-2020.
Emergency rent assistance may be available
Help may be available to Asotin County residents who have been behind on their rent since March, and who meet income guidelines and additional screening requirements.
Anyone interested in applying for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will need to show documentation of income, if possible, and a W-9 form and agreement signature will be requested from the landlord.
More information is available at www.qbhs.org or by calling the QBH Housing Program at (509) 758-3341 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays.
Career coaching being offered through Asotin County Library
The Asotin County Library’s Career Catalyst Center has resumed service four days a week.
According to a news release, Debbie Romesburg is serving as temporary career coach and is available from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday and noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays.
Romesburg offers help in creating resumes, conducting job searches, helping people prepare for interviews and other aspects of job searching. People can register for sessions at www.asotincountylibrary.org. After registering, they will be contacted to set up a Zoom appointment.
Library resumes Discover Pass checkout program
As state parks and public libraries begin to reopen, Washington State Parks and the Washington State Library have resumed the popular Check Out Washington program in libraries across the state.
Check Out Washington allows patrons of participating libraries to borrow a Discover Pass for a limited period. The program, which launched last year in 37 library locations, now serves nearly 175 library locations in most parts of the state. Asotin County Library cardholders may use the pass to access parks and recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
“We are thrilled to be participating in the Discover Pass program that gives our patrons free access to Washington State’s beautiful parks and lands. Along with the park pass, we are lending an activity backpack with binoculars, bird, tree and wildflower field guides, and a Washington State Park map,” Adult Services Librarian Erin Kolb said in a news release.
Asotin County Library is currently providing curbside pickup service, including the Check Out Washington Discover Passes. More information is available by calling (509) 758-5454.
Fit and Fall Proof classes have resumed online
A free, 10-week virtual class for cancer survivors runs from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. It resumed Sept. 28.
The course is designed to help survivors increase balance, mobility, strength, flexibility and confidence, according to a news release.
Reservations may be made by calling Kate Wilson at (208) 799-0379.
TO SUBMIT BRIEFS: Groups and organizations may submit event information pertaining to seniors in the region for free publication in the monthly Golden Times magazine. All submissions are subject to editing and space restraints and must include the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2241. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Information for the November issue must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 15.