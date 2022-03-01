1912 Bridge Club in Moscow is recruiting players
A bridge club that meets from 12:45-4 p.m. Thursdays at the 1912 Center in Moscow is seeking players.
“Party bridge player?” group spokesman Larry Kirkland wrote in a news release, “We’ll introduce you to simpler duplicate bridge. We welcome your partner, too.”
More information is available by calling Kirkland at (208) 892-9298.
Senior events calendar for March
For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Mondays
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Painting group, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (509) 330-1857.
Tuesdays
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Wednesdays
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Pinochle, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Thursdays
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Footcare (Washington residents only), Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.
Fridays
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
