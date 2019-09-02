Alzheimer’s Association offers class for caregivers
A class for caregivers of dementia patients is planned from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 24 in Lewiston.
The free program is being presented by the Alzheimer’s Association and will share effective communication strategies.
According to a news release from the group, the class helps caregivers and family members “learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.”
The class is Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., and more infomation is available by calling (208) 666-2996.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are preferred. Registration is available by calling (800) 272-3900 or at alz.org/CRF.
Continuing education credits are available to professionals upon request. A $15 processing fee will be charged for the 1.5 credits.
Support for those who care for dementia patients
A support group for people caring for someone with dementia is held 1:30-3 p.m. the third Monday of each month in Lewiston.
The meetings, presented by the Washington chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, offer “a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia,” according to a news release. Goals of the group, facilitated by Richard Kremer and Carol Patterson, include helping group members:
Develop a support system.
Exchange practical information on care-giving challenges and possible solutions.
Talk through issues and ways of coping.
Share feelings, needs and concerns.
Learn about community resources.
The group meets at Community Action Partnership Area Agency on Aging, 124 New Sixth St.
More information is available by calling Kremer at (208) 798-4197 or Patterson at (208) 798-4201 or visiting www.alzwa.org. An online community support system, ALZConnected, may be accessed at www.alzconnected.org. A 24-hour helpline is available at (800) 272-3900.
Alzheimer’s Association seeks Congressional ambassadors
The Alzheimer’s Association is seeking area volunteers to serve as Congressional ambassadors or Alzheimer’s Congressional Team members to help the foundation pass critical legislation that secures federal funding for research, according to a news release.
Ambassadors commit to cultivating “deep, one-on-one relationships with their own members of Congress,” the release states. Duties include taking part in monthly calls, advocacy communications and activities and arranging meetings.
ACT members assist ambassadors in these endeavors, by attending Congressional meetings, raising awareness through local media, sharing personal Alzheimer’s stories, getting involved with foundation movements, sparking social media conversations, employing connections to legislators and partner organizations or coordinating events and volunteers.
More information is available at www.alzwa.org or by calling (206) 353-2993.
AARP driver safety classes set
AARP is offering safety classes this month in Lewiston.
Idaho and Washington drivers 55 and older who complete the course may be eligible for a three-year insurance discount. Idaho drivers of any age who complete the course may be eligible for a reduction in their traffic law violation count.
Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Early registration is strongly recommended by calling the course instructor.
The class is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Registration is available by calling Kay Gaines (208) 816-3450.
Lewiston library plans events
The following free events are scheduled at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St, unless otherwise noted.
Holiday closure — Closed today for Labor Day.
Lewiston City Council meetings — 6 p.m. next Monday and Sept. 23.
Saturday Sleuths Book Club — Discuss The Witch Elm by Tanya French at 11 a.m. Sept. 14.
Library Board of Trustees meeting — 5 p.m. Sept. 18.
Film screenings — Showing of Laurence Cotton films. Cotton will be on hand for discussion after the showings: “C.E.S. Wood,” at 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and “Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America” at noon Sept. 24.
Monday Evening Book Club — Discuss “Jell-O Girls” by Allie Rowbottom at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Blue Lantern.
EatSmart Idaho — This University of Idaho Extension cooking class is open to recipients of SNAP benefits. Registration is required for the 5 p.m. Sept. 24 class. More information is available by calling (208) 746-3671.
Asotin County Library events
The Asotin County Library has a handful of free adult events planned for this month:
Holiday closure — Closed today for Labor Day.
Microsoft Word classes — Free classes aim to help attendees increase skills and employability. When: 6-8 p.m. weekly classes for five weeks; choose Tuesday and Thursday sessions beginning this week.
Cricut class — Learn how to use the Cricut Maker and take home a DIY project. Sign up is required by calling (509) 758-5454. Supplies are provided. When: 6-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 and Nov. 6.
I Love My Uke – LC Valley — A group meets to learn and play ukuleles. All skill levels are welcome; bring your own instrument. When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.
Color Me Happy — Supplies are provided. When: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Sept. 10.
True Story: a nonfiction book club — Discuss “Jefferson’s Pillow: the Founding Fathers and the Dilemma of Black Patriotism” by Roger Wilkins. When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
Mission Possible 2.0 Annual Library Founday Auction — Event includes wine and beer tastings, live and silent auctions, a gas raffle, dessert dash, wine pull and hors d’oeuvres. When: 5:30-10 p.m. Sept. 20. Where: Lewiston Elks Lodge.
Book Night — Discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens. When: 7-8 p.m. Sept. 26.
Book sale — Friends of the Library sale runs from 6-11 p.m. Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3 and 4 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5.
The Job & Career Catalyst Center — Drop in for resume and job search help. When: 2 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Unless otherwise noted, activities are at the downtown branch of the Asotin County Library at 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston, (509) 758-5454. The Heights branch is at 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, (509) 758-4601; and the Asotin branch is at 215 Second St., Asotin, (509) 243-6010.
Valley Community Center plans events
The following activities are planned at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. More information is available by calling (509) 758-4064.
Art class — Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays.
Foot care — Call for appointments and cost: Mondays (509) 330-1857; and Wednesdays (208) 743-1459.
Finess class — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Pinochle — 12:30-3 p.m. Fridays.
Line dancing — 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays.
Bridge — Noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Blood pressure check — 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
VCC board meeting — 9 a.m. Sept. 11.
Senior center plans events
The following activities are planned at 6th St. Senior Center, 832 6th St., Clarkston, (509) 758-6872.
Coffee and cookies — 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday.
Country jam — 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Music — 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
Reflexology — 9 a.m. Wednesdays.
Dancing — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays and Saturday; $5.
Lunch — Noon Sept. 16, 23 and 30; $5.
Membership meeting — 9 a.m. Sept. 24.
