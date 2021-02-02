COVID-19 complicates traditional tax help service
AARP Foundation Tax Aide IRS-certified volunteers are unable to offer in-person service because of the coronavirus pandemic at this time.
The service normally opens Feb. 1 at the Salvation Army meal site in Lewiston.
AARP Tax Aide has developed several alternative service models and is working on a drop-off model, but the guidelines hadn’t been finalized by press time.
Additional information and local contact information can be found at aarp.org/findtaxhelp.
Asotin County library wins Learning Circles grant
Asotin County Library is launching “Job Search: Effective Strategies,” the first of five Learning Circle opportunities, Wednesday.
The six-week course will focus on effective strategies for job searching, according to a news release. Each week, participants will meet on Zoom for approximately 90 minutes to learn about networking, resume writing, cover letter writing, job applications and interviewing skills.
Learning Circles are free, lightly facilitated study groups for learners who want to take online courses, together. The program offers a support group for learning, access to new studying strategies, dedicated weekly study time and space, a network of co-learners and the ability to learn in a low-pressure environment. The library recently won a Microsoft LinkedIn Learning grant that will pay for program.
The job search class is 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays through March 10. Participants must have basic computer skills and be comfortable navigating the internet, and computer, laptop and internet access are preferred. The Library may be able assist those without a computer or internet. To sign up or learn more, visit learningcircles.p2pu.org/en/signup/online-1524/.
Other February events include:
True Story, a nonfiction book group — Discuss “A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of an American Spy Who Helped Win WWII” by Sonia Purnell, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 on Zoom.
Book Night — Discuss “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 on Zoom.
Register for Zoom links at asotincountylibrary.org.
Online support group for dementia patients’ caregivers
An online support group for caregivers takes place from 1:30-3 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month.
Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss, according to a news release.
These groups, organized by the Alzheimer’s Association, are conducted by trained facilitators and are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to:
• Develop a support system.
• Exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and possible solutions.
• Talk through issues and ways of coping.
• Share feelings, needs and concerns.
• Learn about community resources.
Participants may join from home via telephone or video conferencing; call facilitator Mona Jack at (208) 798-4197 for the access link.
More information and additional resources can be found at www.alzwa.org or by calling PJ Christo at (208) 666-2996 or the 24/7 helpline at (800) 272-3900.
TO SUBMIT BRIEFS: Groups and organizations may submit event information pertaining to seniors in the region for free publication in the monthly Golden Times magazine. All submissions are subject to editing and space restraints and must include the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Information for the March issue must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 15.