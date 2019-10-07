Free class on estate planning is set
A free community education program at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25 will cover the nuts and bolts of estate planning, according to a news release from Royal Plaza Retirement Center, where the class will be held.
The presentation by the law firm Creason, Moore, Dokken and Geidl, PLLC. will address the need for estate planning, dangers of not planning and the hazards of do-it-yourself planning, according to the release.
Refreshments will be served at the event. Royal Plaza is at 2870 Juniper Drive in Lewiston. More information is available by calling Community Relations Director Sharon Heuett at (208) 745-2800.
AARP driver safety classes are planned
AARP is offering two-day safety classes this month and next.
Idaho and Washington drivers 55 and older who complete the full course may be eligible for a three-year insurance discount. Idaho drivers of any age who complete the course may be eligible for a reduction in their traffic law violation count.
Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Early registration is strongly recommended by calling the course instructor. Planned sessions are:
8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17-18 at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Registration can be completed by calling (509) 339-5916.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5-6 at Pullman Senior Center, 325 SE Paradise St. Registration can be completed by calling (509) 339-5916.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7-8 at Good Samaritan Moscow Village, 640 N. Eisenhower St. Registration can be completed by calling (509) 339-5916.
8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14-15 at CrossPoint. Registration can be completed by calling (208) 746-2875.
Lewiston library plans events
The following free events are scheduled at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., unless otherwise noted.
EatSmart Idaho — This University of Idaho Extension cooking class is open to recipients of SNAP benefits. Registration is required by calling (208) 798-2525. When: 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through October.
Food Preservation 101 — This UI Extension canning class is for those age 18 and older. Registration is required by calling (208) 798-2525. When: 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
Making Jerky — Adults can learn how to make beef jerky in this UI Extension class. Registration is required by calling (208) 798-2525. When: 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
Making Sauerkraut — Adults can learn how to make sauerkraut in this UI Extension class. Registration is required by calling (208) 798-2525. When: 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Asotin County Library events
The Asotin County Library has a handful of free adult events planned for this month:
Color Me Happy — Supplies are provided. When: 6:30-7:45 p.m. tomorrow.
Family Game Night — A variety of games is available, or bring your favorite. Those without a family to bring are invited to come and adopt one. Snacks and lemonade will be served. When: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 15.
True Story: a nonfiction book club — Discuss “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer” by Michelle McNamara. When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
I Love My Uke – LC Valley — A group meets to learn and play ukuleles. All skill levels are welcome; bring your own instrument. When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 19 and Nov. 2.
The Job & Career Catalyst Center — Drop in for resume and job search help. When: 2-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Unless otherwise noted, activities are at the downtown branch of the Asotin County Library at 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston, (509) 758-5454. The Heights branch is at 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, (509) 758-4601; and the Asotin branch is at 215 Second St., Asotin, (509) 243-6010.
Valley Community Center plans events
The following activities are planned at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. More information is available by calling (509) 758-4064.
VCC board meeting — 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Art class — Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays.
Foot care — Call for appointments and cost: Mondays (509) 330-1857; and Wednesdays (208) 743-1459.
Fitness class — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Pinochle — 12:30-3 p.m. Fridays.
Line dancing — 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays.
Bridge — Noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Blood pressure check — 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
TO SUBMIT BRIEFS: Groups may submit event information for free publication in the monthly Golden Times magazine. Submissions are subject to editing and must include the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Information for the November issue must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 18.