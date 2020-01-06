Valley Community Center plans events for January
The following activities are planned at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. More information is available by calling (509) 758-4064.
VCC board meeting — 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Painting class — Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays.
Foot care — Call for appointments and cost: Mondays (509) 330-1857; and Wednesdays (208) 743-1459.
Fitness class — 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Pinochle — 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30-3 p.m. Fridays.
Line dancing — 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays.
Bridge — Noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Blood pressure checks — 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Asotin County Library events
The Asotin County Library has a handful of free adult events planned for this month:
Color Me Happy — Supplies are provided. When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 14.
The Job & Career Catalyst Center — Drop in for resume and job search help. When: 2-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Unless otherwise noted, activities are at the downtown branch of the Asotin County Library at 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston, (509) 758-5454. The Heights branch is at 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, (509) 758-4601; and the Asotin branch is at 215 Second St., Asotin, (509) 243-6010.
Lewiston library plans events
The following free events are scheduled at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., unless otherwise noted.
Managing Your Devices — Did you get a new smartphone, tablet, or laptop for Christmas? Bring it to the Library and learn to use it. When: 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Jan. 21.
PJ Family Read-In — Come in your comfy pajamas and spend time reading, snacking, playing and learning with your grandchildren in a cellphone-free zone. When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Classic Movie Saturday — Catch a matinee of the classic film “To Catch a Thief.” When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
Let’s Talk About It — l Read and discuss “Bless Me, Ultima” by Rudolfo A. Anaya. When: 6:45-8 p.m. Jan. 14. l Read and discuss “Ceremony” by Leslie Marmon Silko. When: 6:45-8 p.m. Jan. 28.
Winter Time is the Time for Stories — James R. Spencer will discuss how storytime was a Nez Perce child’s first formal education, teaching them about their surroundings and how to survive. When: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
Ready, Set, Learn! — Bring your device and learn about our the library’s ebook and audiobook offerings through Overdrive. When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
Doing Democracy — This program aims to help us find common ground through civil discourse. When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
Gardening: Starting Fruiting Vegetables Indoors — Learn how to start fruiting vegetables such as tomatoes and cucumbers indoors. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 25.
TO SUBMIT BRIEFS: Groups and organizations may submit event information pertaining to seniors in the region for free publication in the monthly Golden Times magazine. All submissions are subject to editing and space restraints and must include the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2241. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Information for the February issue must be received by 5 p.m. Jan. 17.