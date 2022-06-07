Senior meal providers resume on-site lunches
With the worst of the pandemic seemingly over, senior meal providers in Lewiston, Asotin County and Moscow have resumed in-person meals.
In Lewiston, congregate meals are served at noon Monday and Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the community center, 1424 Main St. Suggested cost is $4 for those 60 and older and $5 for nonseniors. Meal delivery for homebound clients can be arranged by calling (208) 743-6983.
The Senior Round Table Nutrition Program of Asotin County is serving meals at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St. in Clarkston.
In an email, site manager Chrystal Wiese said sack lunches are still an option, but she noted pick-up times have changed to 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. She can be reached at (509) 758-3816 for questions or to arrange delivery for homebound clients. Suggested cost is $4 for those 60 and older and $7 for nonseniors.
At the Moscow Senior Meal Site at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., the main course is served at noon Tuesday and Thursday; a soup course is available at 10:30 a.m. and salad bar begins at 11:30. Homebound clients may call (208) 310-3779 for delivery. Suggested cost: $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for nonseniors.
According to the center’s website, regular senior activities also have resumed. For questions, call (208) 882-1562.
LHS All class reunion is June 25
The Lewiston High School all class reunion will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25 at Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., in Lewiston.
Tables with benches will be available, according to a news release from reunion organizers, but those who plan to attend are advised to bring their own folding chairs.
Alumni will have the opportunity to decorate their class table from 9-10 a.m. Attendees may bring their own lunch or pre-order one from Wayback Café, to be delivered to the park between 11 a.m. and noon. Cake will be provided, and alcohol is allowed.
A memorial will be set up to honor those who have died during the past year.
An LHS authors’ table will be available. Authors with a published book are invited to bring their works for display and sale.
Nominees sought for Andrus Award for community service
AARP Idaho is accepting nominations for its 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Idahoans 50 and older who share their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
“We are excited to shine a light on Idahoans who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director, in a news release. “We are also pleased to announce this year’s recipient will be honored with $2,000 to donate to a non-profit charity of choice.”
Nominations will be evaluated by the Idaho state office based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.
Here are the eligibility guidelines:
- Nominee must be 50 years or older.
- The accomplishments on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.
- Accomplishments must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.
- The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be duplicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.
- Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service won’t be considered.
- Couples or partners who perform service together are eligible; however, teams aren’t eligible.
- Previous Andrus Award recipients aren’t eligible.
- Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee aren’t eligible.
- AARP staff members aren’t eligible.
- This is not a posthumous award.
- Deadline to apply is July 15.
For questions and nomination forms, contact Pam Root at (208) 855-4007 or by email at proot@aarp.org. Additional information is at https://states.aarp.org/idaho/.
We want to know about your home sweet home
Many of us have wonderful stories of how we found and bought our homes. If you have such a tale, we’d like you to share it for a special Homes edition of Golden Times planned for July.
In 600 words or fewer, readers 55 and older are invited to tell us how you ended up in your home — it can be your current digs or a house from your past — and what makes it is special to you. Photos also are welcome.
Please include your name, age, phone number and current city of residence.
Stories and pictures may be emailed to goldentimes@lmtribune.com (please put “House story” in the subject line); dropped off at the Lewiston Tribune office at 505 Capitol St.; or mailed to Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Deadline is 5 p.m. June 15.
For more information, contact editor Julie Breslin at (208) 791-6635 or jlbreslin@lmtribune.com.
Groups and organizations may submit event information pertaining to seniors in the region for free publication in the monthly Golden Times magazine. All submissions are subject to editing and space restraints and must include the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Information for the July issue must be received by 5 p.m. June 17.