What are your worst/best Christmas gifts of all time?
One of our favorite things here at the Golden Times is reading your stories. So we’re planning a Readers’ Christmas Stories edition for December.
Tell us, in 600 words or less, about the best — or worst —Christmas gift you’ve ever given or received. Yes, we want to hear about the real stinkers, too, so pull out your lump-of-coal tales for the “naughty” category.
Story writers must be 55 or older and be a current or former resident of our Quad Cities readership area. Deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 18. We will print our favorites in the Dec. 6 Golden Times.
Stories and pictures may be:
For questions, contact editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2241.
Lewiston Civic Theatre plans a three-weekend run of the killer comedy “Little Shop of Horrors,” starting Oct. 14 in Lewiston.
Amanda Marzo directs the PG-13-rated musical, written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, which tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a timid, poor floral assistant, who lives downtown on Skid Row.
Seymour is constantly berated by his boss and longs to be noticed by his beautifully flawed co-worker, Audrey. When Seymour discovers a mysterious plant, he names it Audrey II, and takes it back to his rundown flower shop.
Thanks to Audrey II, Seymour’s life is suddenly filled with recognition and riches. But unfortunately, the plant has an unconventional thirst for something other than water. Seymour is faced with the tough decision of feeding Audrey II’s unseemly demands and continuing down the path to success, or returning to his simple life.
Performances are 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 23 and 30 at the Normal Hill Campus (former Lewiston High School Auditorium), 1114 Ninth Ave.
Cost is $20 for adults, $17 for seniors age 60 and older, $15 for students age 12 and older, and $12 for kids 6-11. Also available are season tickets — $80 or $70 for seniors — which include entry to five shows: “Almost, Maine,” “Elf,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Mamma Mia” and “Noises Off.” Tickets are available at lctheatre.org, by calling the box office at (208) 746-3401 or at the door.
The Asotin County Library book sale at its downtown Clarkston branch, 417 Sycamore St., began Monday and will run through Friday.
Money raised from the Friends of Asotin County Library event helps support library programs and special projects.
Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.
More information is available by calling (509) 758-5454 or at asotincountylibrary.org.
TO SUBMIT BRIEFS: Event information may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. Information for the November issue must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 15.
