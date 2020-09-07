Asotin County Library resumes tech help
The Asotin County Library is offering 30-minute one-on-one tech help appointments with Gregory Raye. Appointments are available from 6-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
Sessions will be held on Zoom or by phone. Call (509) 758-5454 for more information or to make an appointment.
Alzheimer’s Association plans webinars, online conference
Online conferences and webinars are being presented by the Alzheimer’s Association this month, according to a news release. More information and registration is available at alzwa.org/education or by calling (800) 272-3900.
Conferences start at 1 p.m. each Thursday, and topics include:
- Dementia Friendly Activities — Thursday.
- Handling Challenging Behaviors — Sept. 17.
- Legal & Financial Planning — Sept. 24.
Seminars include:
- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday.
- Effective Commu-nication Strategies — 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday.
- Environmental Changes That Make a Difference — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
- Living with Alzheimer’s: For Caregivers-Middle Stage — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 16.
- Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Sept. 17 and 29.
- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — Noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
- Meaningful Activ-ities — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
- COVID-19 and Dementia Caregiving — 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
- Dementia Conversations — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
- Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior — 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
Library postpones its annual foundation auction fundraiser
The Asotin County Library Foundation has decided to postpone its annual auction because of concerns over safety and financial constraints amid the current pandemic.
“Support of the foundation remains essential to the success of the library’s many programs and services to our community,” according to a news release from the group, and donations of cash, checks and/or items, sponsorships and donations for future auctions “is much appreciated.”
Checks can be mailed to ACLF, P.O. Box 456, Clarkston, WA 99403. Donation of physical items can be done through Auction Coordinator Kay Andersen, who can be reached at (509) 552-1180.
