Cancer survivors: Fit and Fall Proof class starts today
A free 10-week fitness class for cancer survivors begins today in Moscow.
According to a news release from Public Health-Idaho North Central District, which is sponsoring the class, maintaining a healthy weight, eating right and being physically active may help reduce the risk of a second cancer and other serious chronic diseases.
Classes will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednes-days at Gritman Cardiac Rehab, 803 S. Main St. More information is available by calling coordinator Kate Wilson at (208)799-0379.
AARP plans smart driver courses, starting tomorrow
AARP is offering three driving safety classes this month in the Quad Cities area.
Idaho and Washington drivers 55 and older who complete the course may be eligible for a three-year insurance discount. Idaho drivers of any age who complete the course may be eligible for a reduction in their traffic law violation count.
Early registration is strongly recommended. Attendance is required both days for two-day classes. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Fees go toward driver safety research and publications for participants; the class sites and instructors’ time are donated.
The planned sessions are:
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 3-4 at Good Samaritan Moscow Village, 40 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow. Registration is available by calling (509) 339-5916.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 20 at the U.S. Forest Service North Fork Ranger District, 12730 Highway 12 in Orofino. Registration is available by calling (208) 746-2875.
8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 26-27 at Cross-Point Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Registration is available by calling (208) 816-3450.
Scandinavian breakfast will be served March 14
The Sons of Norway lodge will hold its annual Scandinavia breakfast from 8-11 a.m. March 14.
Traditional treats with a Nordic twist will be served, including Oslo egg-and-sausage casserole, pancakes, Swedish tea ring, Danish kringle, lefse, krumkaka and more.
The meal will be held at the Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St. in Clarkston. Cost is $8 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger.
Lecture topics to include logging, women’s suffrage and Louisa May Alcott
The North-Central Idaho Speakers Bureau plans three presentations this month at the Lewiston City Library.
John Bradbury will speak on the timber baron race to claim shares of “the finest low-elevation white pine forest in the nation” along the Palouse River, and subsequent saw mills at Potlatch, Elk River and Lewiston, according to a news release. His talk, titled “Horse Logging in the Clearwater,” will start at 7 p.m. March 18.
Amy Canfield will discuss women’s suffrage and contemporary activism at 7 p.m. March 24. And Marlowe Daly-Galeano will discuss author Louisa May Alcott and her classic work, “Little Women” at 7 p.m. March 25.
Seniors invited to Asotin County Library activities
The Asotin County Library has a handful of free adult events planned for this month:
Cricut class — When: 6 p.m. March 5 and April 2.
Color Me Happy — Supplies are provided. When: 6:30-7:45 p.m. March 10.
True Story: A Nonfiction Book Club — Discuss “The Distance Between Us : A Memoir,” by Reyna Grande. When: 10:30 a.m. March 20. Where: Heights branch.
Book Night — Discuss “A Prayer for Owen Meany” by John Irving. When: 7 p.m. March 26.
Tech Help — One-on-one 30-minute appointments with Gregory Raye are available. When: 1-3 p.m. today; 4-6 p.m. March 11; and 10 a.m. to noon March 21. Registration is available at the library or by calling (509) 758-5454.
The Job & Career Catalyst Center — Drop in for resume and job search help. When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
During construction at the downtown branch of the Asotin County Library at 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston, unless otherwise noted, activities are at the annex next door, (509) 758-5454. The Heights branch is at 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, (509) 758-4601; and the Asotin branch is at 215 Second St., Asotin, (509) 243-6010.
Lewiston library plans events
The following free events are scheduled at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., unless otherwise noted.
Coffee & Books — Discuss “The Huntress,” by Kate Quinn. When: 10-11 a.m. Friday.
Family STEAM Day — An opportunity to learn and play together in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
Let’s Talk About It — Discuss “Love Medicine” by Louise Erdrich. When: 6:45-8 p.m. March 10.
Valley Community Center plans events for January
The following activities are planned at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. More information is available by calling (509) 758-4064.
Dorothy’s Coffee Hour — 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.
Painting class — Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays.
Foot care — Call for appointments and cost: Mondays (509) 330-1857; and Wednesdays (208) 743-1459.
Fitness class — 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Pinochle — 12:30-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
Hand and Foot card game — 12:30-3 p.m. Tuesdays
Line dancing — 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays.
Bridge — Noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Blood pressure checks — 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
