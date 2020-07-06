Help available for Idaho renters
Help may be available to Idahoans affected by COVID-19 who need help paying rent or utilities, according to a news release from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association.
Eligibility guidelines and more information on the state’s Housing Preservation Program are available at idahohousing.com/covid-19 or by calling (855) 452-0801.
Curbside pickup available at library
The downtown location of Asotin County Library, has resumed providing curbside pickup of library materials, according to a news release from the library.
Pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Item requests must be made at least 4 hours in advance of the pickup time. Patrons may submit requests by:
- Logging into their accounts at www.valnet.org;
- Emailing a list to yourlibrary@aclib.org; or
- Calling (509) 758-5454.
Patrons should call upon arrival at the library to alert staff of their arrival, and requested items will be placed in a bag on a table outside the community room window. Bags will be marked with an abbreviation of patrons’ last and first names.
In order to maintain social distancing, please wait in your car until there is no one in the pickup area. A cart will be stationed outside for return items, or patrons may use the book drop in the alley.
All returned items will be quarantined for 3-4 days and will remain on patrons’ accounts during that time.
The library is at 417 Sycamore St. in Clarkston.
