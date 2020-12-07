Medicare open enrollment deadline is fast approaching
Open enrollment for health insurance and Medicare supplement is drawing to a close Dec. 15, and help is still available. Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) offers free, unbiased, confidential aid to current and future Medicare recipients through classes and one-on-one counseling sessions.
Supplement policies need an annual review as they change in cost and coverage every year. To receive the best assistance, participants should be ready to provide a list of cur-rent medications.
- Washington residents can call (800) 562-6900 or visit insurance.wa.gov/shiba for more information.
- Idaho residents can call (800) 247-4422 or visit doi.idaho.gov/shiba for more information.
- An open enrollment overview can be found at medicare.gov/blog/medicare-enrollment-period-2020.
Curl up with a good book and some cocoa — from the library
The Asotin County Library is offering free to-go cups of hot cocoa Friday in honor of National Cocoa Day (which falls on Sunday).
The cocoa can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the downtown Clarkston branch, 417 Sycamore St., while supplies last.
The library is once again operating only by online programs and by curbside service as the coronavirus infection rate continues to rise.
Patrons may order items for pickup by logging into their accounts at valnet.org; emailing the library; or calling (509) 758-5454. Items can be picked up weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:3-5:30 p.m. at the downtown branch. The Heights and Asotin branches are closed.
Updates are available at asotincountylibrary.org.
Other library services include:
- A Christmas craft for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. The free kits can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays while sup-plies last.
- An online discussion of contemporary nonfiction takes place at 10:30 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month. Details on books being discussed and registration can be done online or by calling the library.
- Career services: One-on-one online appointments to help with job searches, applications, resume writing, cover letters and more are available from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from noon to 4 p.m.Thursdays.
- Tech help: One-on-one 30-minute appointments are available via Zoom or phone from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Tech help also is available through TechBoomers.com. This free educational website features online tutorials that teach inexperienced technology users how to use the most popular and trusted websites and Internet apps.
- Round-the-clock reference help through AskWA, a cooperative of more than 50 public and academic libraries throughout Washington. The service provies online reference services through chat and email technologies. Questions may be submitted at askwa.libanswers.com/index.php.
Emergency rent assistance may be available
Help may be available to Asotin County residents who have been behind on their rent since March, and who meet income guidelines and additional screening requirements.
Anyone interested in applying for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will need to show documentation of income, if possible, and a W-9 form and agreement signature will be requested from the landlord.
More information is available at www.qbhs.org or by calling the QBH Housing Program at (509) 758-3341 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays.
Help available for veterans
Housing aid may be available to low-income veterans in Washington, north central Idaho and 17 counties in Oregon who meet income and other eligibility guidelines through Supportive Services for Veteran Families.
According to a news release, the service helps qualified vets in need find and keep housing.
“We also offer case management, connections to health care and benefits, and temporary financial assistance, based on individual needs,” said Laura Dixson, in an email. Dixson is the service’s community liaison manager for the Blue Mountain Action Council, based in Walla Walla.
She encourages veterans in need of assistance to email SSVF@bmacww.org or call (509) 529-4980.
