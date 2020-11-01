Emergency rent assistance may be available
Help may be available to Asotin County residents who have been behind on their rent since March, and who meet income guidelines and additional screening requirements.
Anyone interested in applying for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will need to show documentation of income, if possible, and a W-9 form and agreement signature will be requested from the landlord.
More information is available at www.qbhs.org or by calling the QBH Housing Program at (509) 758-3341 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays.
Help available for veterans
Housing aid may be available to low-income veterans in Washington, north central Idaho and 17 counties in Oregon who meet income and other eligibility guidelines through Supportive Services for Veteran Families.
According to a news release, the service helps qualified vets in need find and keep housing.
“We also offer case management, connections to health care and benefits, and temporary financial assistance, based on individual needs,” said Laura Dixson, in an email. Dixson is the service’s community liaison manager for the Blue Mountain Action Council, based in Walla Walla.
She encourages veterans in need of assistance to email SSVF@bmacww.org or call (509) 529-4980.
Asotin County Library again open to public in Clarston
The Asotin County Library’s downtown branch at 417 Sycamore St. in Clarkston opened to the public with limited hours last month. Facemasks are required, and social distancing is being observed.
The library’s three branches closed to the public in March because of COVID-19. The Heights and Asotin library branches remain closed.
The downtown branch is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays for “grab-and-go browsing,” according to a news release. Visitors are asked to limit their visit to 15 minutes.
A limited number of computers are available by appointment. In addition, laptops are available for parking lot use during the library’s open hours. Patrons may also check out mobile hotspots for access to high-speed internet.
The library continues to offer curbside service from 3:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays. More information is available by calling (509) 758-5454.
Free help is available for Medicare open enrollment
Open enrollment for health insurance and Medicare supplement runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 this year, and Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) classes and one-on-one counseling sessions will be available to help current and future Medicare recipients.
SHIBA offers free, unbiased, confidential aid.
Supplement policies need an annual review as they change in cost and coverage every year. To receive the best assistance, participants should be ready to provide a list of current medications.
Washington residents can call (800) 562-6900 or visit insurance.wa.gov/shiba for more information.
Idaho residents can call (800) 247-4422 to or visit doi.idaho.gov/shiba for more information.
An open enrollment overview can be found at medicare.gov/blog/medicare-enrollment-period-2020.Town Hall is planned on government policies affecting dementia sufferers
The Alzheimer’s Association is holding an online Town Hall for Washington’s 5th Congressional District from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 17.
These annual community events are an opportunity to learn about federal and state policies affecting people impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia, according to a news release from the association. The session will include a brief presentation with time for a Q&A session afterward.
For more information or to register, please visit alzwa.org/townhalls or contact Brad Forbes, the Alzheimer’s Association’s public policy director, at brforbes@alz.org or (206) 529-3867.
Alzheimer’s Association plans webinars
Several webinars put on by the Alzheimer’s Association are planned throughout the month. More information and registration is available at alzwa.org/education or (800) 272-3900.
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 6-7:30 p.m. today and 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 10.
Introduction to Alzheimer’s — 9-10:30 a.m., Tuesday.
Living with Alzheimer’s: Younger-Onset — 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursday.
Living with Alzheimer’s: For Caregivers-Early Stage — Parts 1, 2 and 3: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday; and Part 1: 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — 1:30-3 p.m. next Monday and noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Nov. 12.
Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior — 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 13.
Making Bathing Pleasant — 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 16.
Tips for the Holidays — 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 18.
Effective Commun-ication Strategies — 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
Living with Alzheimer’s: For Caregivers-Middle Stage — Part 1: 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
Dementia Conversations — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
