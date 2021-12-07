Senior Companion Program wins AmeriCorps grant, seeks volunteers
The WA-ID Volunteer Center recently was selected to receive the Senior Companion Program grant from AmeriCorps. The funding will support Senior Companion volunteer services in Nez Perce, Latah and Asotin counties
The program, which is part of a national network, provides the assistance many older adults and people with disabilities may need in order to live independently, according to a WA-ID Volunteer Center news release. For example, senior companions may go along to help a client with grocery shopping or for a walk. They may help to write a letter, prepare a meal or play a game.
“Senior Companions make the lives of those they serve less lonely by offering simple friendship and a helping hand,” the news release states. “With this new funding we will support the skills and experience of our older community members. Senior companion volunteers stay healthy and active through service, improving their own lives as they improve the lives of others.”
Those interested in volunteering must:
- Be at least 55.
- Complete pre-service training and pass a criminal background check.
- Be income eligible.
- Enjoy spending time with other older adults.
- Volunteers will receive:
- 40 hours of paid (stipend) pre-service training and monthly in-service training.
- A tax-free stipend which won’t affect other benefits.
- Mileage reimbursement to and from service.
For more information on the program, to volunteer or request services, call Senior Companion Program Manager Tess Reaves at (208) 746-7787 or email her at scpmanager@wivc.org.
Events planned for seniors in the L-C Valley
The following weekly events are planned for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Dates may vary during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day. Readers are advised to call providers for up-to-date information.
Mondays
- Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
- Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
- Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Painting class, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Tuesdays
- Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
- Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Wednesdays
- Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
- Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
- Pinochle, 1-4 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Thursdays
- Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
- Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
- Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Friday
- Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
- Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
- Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
- Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
- Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.
TO SUBMIT BRIEFS: Groups and organizations may submit event information pertaining to seniors in the region for free publication in the monthly Golden Times magazine. All submissions are subject to editing and space restraints and must include the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Information for the January issue must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 15.