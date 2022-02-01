AARP tax aid program begins Monday
The American Association of Retired Persons free annual tax aid program returns Monday in Lewiston.
“We will be preparing taxes utilizing the drop-off method at the Salvation Army site,” said Theresa Wessels, the program’s local site coordinator.
The same method — in which clients drop off their tax documents by appointment and return later the same day to sign their completed paperwork for filing — was used for last year’s tax season because of the pandemic.
The service is offered Monday-Thursday weekly through April 12. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (208) 717-4520.
“It goes right to my voicemail, and I can call them back,” Wessels said, to get them on the schedule and know what tax documents they’ll need to bring for the program’s volunteer tax preparers.
‘Blithe Spirit’ coming to Lewiston stage
The Lewiston Civic Theatre will stage Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit,” starting next week at the Normal Hill Campus (the former Lewiston High School Auditorium) at 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston
According to a news release from the theater, the comedy is directed by Cheryl Tousley and stars Paul Segren (most recently seen as Lumiere in the group’s performance of “Beauty and the Beast”) as best-selling author Charles Condomine. He suffers from a case of writer’s block, and his picture-perfect new wife, Ruth, played by Carrie DeBerard, is doing her best to keep him focused. Charles’ quest for inspiration for his new book leads him to invite family friends to a séance performed by an eccentric mystic, Madame Acarti, played by Cathy Jo Zeller. He gets more than he bargained for when Madame Acarti inadvertently summons the spirit of his first wife.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. Feb. 13 and 20. Tickets and more information are available at www.lctheatre.org, by visiting the Lewiston Civic Theatre Facebook page or by calling (208) 746-3401.
