Free face masks available for Asotin County seniors
Free face masks are available for home delivery to Asotin County senior citizens age 60 and older through Interlink Inc., thanks to a grant it recently received.
Masks will be delivered approximately every two weeks to those who are eligible. Seniors must first register as Interlink clients.
“We already have over 100 senior clients in Asotin County who are members of Interlink,” Executive Director Mark Havens said. “Our supplies are sufficient to extend this offer to all other senior citizens in the county.”
Havens said the grant will cover the cost of several months’ worth of masks, depending on how many Asotin County residents enroll. Masks must be delivered to homes; people may not pick them up at the Interlink office.
Interlink is a local nonprofit organization which has been serving Lewiston-Clarkston Valley seniors and disabled citizens since 1984, with the goal of keeping them safely in their homes for as long as possible. For more information or to register for the program, call the Interlink office at (509) 751-9143, or email: volunteers@interlink-volunteers.org.
Alzheimer’s Association plans webinars, online conference
Several online webinars are being presented by the Alzheimer’s Association this month and next, according to news releases from the organization. More information and registration is available at alzwa.org/education or by calling (800) 272-3900. Programs include:
- Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — 10-11:30 a.m. today and 11 a.m.-noon, Aug. 24.
- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12-1:30 p.m. next Monday.
- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday and 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
- Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior — 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 11 and 12-1:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
- COVID-19 and Dementia Caregiving — 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
- Living with Alzheimer’s: For Caregivers – Early Stage — Part 1: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 14; Part 2: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 21
- Dining with Dementia — 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 17.
- Dementia Conversations — 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
- Dementia: Homes and Community Settings — 11 a.m.-noon Aug. 25.
- Effective Communication Strategies — 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 18.
- Online conferences are planned for September, beginning at 1 p.m. each Thursday. Topics include:
- Isolation During the Pandemic — Sept. 3.
- Dementia Friendly Activities — Sept. 10.
- Handling Challenging Behaviors — Sept. 17.
- Legal & Financial Planning — Sept. 24.
