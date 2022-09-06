Senior fair is scheduled for next week in Lewiston
Elite Home Health & Hospice will hold a senior fair from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 14. The event is in partnership with Lewiston Elks Lodge No. 896, at 3444 Country Club Drive, where the event will be held.
Elite Home Health & Hospice will hold a senior fair from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 14. The event is in partnership with Lewiston Elks Lodge No. 896, at 3444 Country Club Drive, where the event will be held.
The LC Valley Senior Health Fair will feature senior health screenings, senior health-related vendors and presentations, plus refreshments and a giveaway.
For more information or to reserve a spot, call Ashley Contreras-France at (509) 758-2568.
Butterfly release planned to honor deceased loved ones
Elite Home Health & Hospice is planning a Butterfly Celebration of Life Ceremony from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.
This is a remembrance event for anyone who has lost someone. Each family will be given a live butterfly to release.
After taking a couple of years off because of COVID-19, the annual celebration is back. The event will include crafts for kids, live entertainment and refreshments.
For more information or to reserve a spot, call Ashley Contreras-France at (509) 758-2568.
TO SUBMIT BRIEFS: Groups and organizations may submit event information pertaining to seniors in the region for free publication in the monthly Golden Times magazine. All submissions are subject to editing and space restraints and must include the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Information for the October issue must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
