Veterans to be honored
Area veterans will be recognized at a ceremony planned for 11 a.m. Friday at the Pullman senior center, 235 SE Paradise St.
Former members of the Armed Forces are invited to attend. More information is available at (509) 338-3307.
AARP driver safety classes are planned
AARP is offering its final safety classes of the year this week and next in Lewiston, Pullman and Moscow.
Idaho and Washington drivers 55 and older who complete the full course may be eligible for a three-year insurance discount. Idaho drivers of any age who complete the course may be eligible for a reduction in their traffic law violation count.
Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. According to a news release, the class fees support driver safety research and publications for participants. All instructors are volunteers, and class sites are offered free of charge.
Early registration is strongly recommended. Planned sessions are:
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Pullman Senior Center, 325 SE Paradise St. Registration can be completed by calling (509) 339-5916.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Good Samaritan Moscow Village, 640 N. Eisenhower St. Registration can be completed by calling (509) 339-5916.
8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14-15 at CrossPoint, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Registration can be completed by calling (208) 746-2875.
Branting to speak, sign copies of new book
Local historian Steven Branting will give a presentation and sign copies of his new book at 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston.
“The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook” celebrates “the stories of people who brought their energies to Normal Hill and whose lives were forever bound to the campus” of Lewis-Clark State College, according to information found on the book jacket.
The book will be available for purchase at the event, and refreshments will be served.
More information is available by calling Royal Plaza’s community relations director Sharon Heuett at (208) 746-2800. The center is at 2870 Juniper Drive.
Holiday bazaar set in Pullman
Pullman senior center’s annual holiday bazaar will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13-14 at the center, 235 SE Paradise St.
The sale features handcrafted items, a book sale, baked goods and knife-sharpening services. An $8 lunch of barbecued beef sandwiches, coleslaw, pie and coffee will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.
Proceeds from the event support the Pullman Senior Citizens Association and senior activities center. More information is available by calling (509) 338-3307.
Cribbage tourney planned at Lewiston library
Area cribbage lovers are invited to celebrate International Games Week at a tournament to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Registration is required for tourney participation, which is open to all. Participants can register at eventbrite.com (a link is available by clicking on the event at the library’s calendar page at www.lewistonlibrary.org).
Prizes will be awarded to the first- and second-place finishers, and lunch and snacks will be provided. Those who wish to play for fun are welcome to stop by at any time during the event. More information is available by calling (208) 798-2525.
Lewiston library plans events
The following free events are scheduled at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., unless otherwise noted.
Intro to Online Job Hunting — Three classes are planned: Designing a Resume from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday; Writing a Cover Letter from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 12; and Online Job and Search Applications from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 19.
L-C Valley Cribbage Tournament — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (see related story above for details).
Saturday Sleuths mystery book club — Discuss “Red, White, Blue,” by Lea Carpenter. When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Everybody Reads — 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist and acclaimed author Luis Alberto Urrea will discuss “The House of Broken Angels” (see related story, on Page 13). When: 7-8 p.m. Nov. 13.
Monday Evening Book Club — Discuss “All You Can Ever Know,” by Nicole Chung. When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 25.
Closed for Thanksgiving — Nov. 28-29.
Everybody Reads program author to visit
Author Luis Alberto Urrea will be in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Nov. 13 to discuss “The House of Broken Angels,” this year’s Everybody Reads pick.
According to information from the Lewiston library, “Everybody Reads is a regional program that builds a shared reading experience around a single book to foster curiosity, spark discussion and celebrate a love of story and community engagement.”
Urrea was the 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist for nonfiction. He has written 17 books, winning numerous awards for his poetry, fiction and essays, and is a member of the Latino Literature Hall of Fame.
“The House of Broken Angels” is a novel of an American family which happens to be from Mexico.
Born in Tijuana to a Mexican father and American mother, Urrea is most recognized as a border writer, though he says, “I am more interested in bridges, not borders.”
Asotin County Library events
The Asotin County Library has a handful of free adult events planned for this month:
NaNoWriMo Group — Get help from fellow writers during National Novel Writing Month. When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 and 22.
I Love My Uke – LC Valley — A group meets to learn and play ukuleles. All skill levels are welcome; bring your own instrument. When: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 16.
Color Me Happy — Supplies are provided. When: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 12.
Everybody Reads — Meet 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist and acclaimed author Luis Alberto Urrea, who will discuss “The House of Broken Angels” (see related story). When: Noon Nov. 13. Where: Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Cricut Class: Tools of the Trade — Learn how to use the Cricut Maker. Registration is required because of limited space and supplies. When: 6-7:45 p.m. Nov. 13.
True Story: a nonfiction book club — Discuss “Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher,” by Timothy Egan. When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 20.
Closed for Thanksgiving— Nov. 28-29.
Family Christmas Craft Workshop — Bring the family to make a holiday craft. When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2.
The Job & Career Catalyst Center — Drop in for resume and job search help. When: 2-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Unless otherwise noted, activities are at the downtown branch of the Asotin County Library at 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston, (509) 758-5454. The Heights branch is at 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, (509) 758-4601; and the Asotin branch is at 215 Second St., Asotin, (509) 243-6010.
Pullman senior center lines up activities
Day trips, extended travel events and regular activities are among November offerings from the Pullman Senior Citiz-ens Association.
Travel opportunities include casino trips, dining clubs, Thursday evening crafting, holiday centerpiece creation and and a two-day trip to see “Jesus Christ Superstar” and do some holiday shopping. Registration is required.
Other events at the center include yoga, coloring club, social support group, Totally Tuesdays for Active Adults, TED Talks and discussion, bunco, movie and lunch and tech help.
Some events are free. Event dates, costs and other details, as well as registration, are available by calling (509) 338-3307 or (509) 338-3327. The center is at 325 SE Paradise St.
Valley Community Center plans events
The following activities are planned at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. More information is available by calling (509) 758-4064.
Church group — 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Painting class — Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays.
Foot care — Call for appointments and cost: Mondays (509) 330-1857; and Wednesdays (208) 743-1459.
Fitness class — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Pinochle — 12:30-3 p.m. Fridays.
Line dancing — 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays.
Bridge — Noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Blood pressure check — 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
VCC board meeting — 9 a.m. Nov. 13.
TO SUBMIT BRIEFS: Groups and organizations may submit event informa-tion pertaining to seniors in the region for free publication in the monthly Golden Times magazine. All submissions are subject to editing and space restraints and must include the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2241. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Information for the December issue must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 15.