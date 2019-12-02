Christmas Connection/Toys for Tots programs seek help
Christmas Connection program organizers are seeking donations for this year’s Toys for Tots and food gifts for the less fortunate in the Lewiston-
Clarkston Valley. Donations provide grocery gift cards and new toys for children ages 15 and younger.
St. Vincent de Paul and Toys for Tots will distribute donations Dec. 14. Families must be signed up for the gift program, with pickup at the All Saints Catholic Church and school gym, 3326 14th St., Lewiston.
According to a news release, the annual distribution is entirely funded by individual and business donors, and all donated money goes directly to local families in need. New toys also are welcome. All donations can be mailed to or dropped off at St. Vincent de Paul, 604 Second St., Clarkston, WA 99403.
Last year’s drive provided food for more than 700 families and toys for 2,400 children.
Questions and names of families in need may be directed to Sharon Berry at (509) 758-7061.
Free Medicare open enrollment help available
Open enrollment for health insurance and Medicare supplement continues through Saturday, and Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) volunteers will be available to help current and future Medicare recipients. SHIBA offers free, unbiased, confidential help.
Supplement policies need an annual review as they change in cost and coverage every year. To receive the best assistance, participants should bring a list of current medications.
Washington residents can call (800) 562-6900 or visit www.insurance.wa.gov/shiba for more information.
Idaho residents can call (800) 247-4422 to or visit doi.idaho.gov/shiba for more information.
Walk-in clinics are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the SE WA Aging & Long Term Care office at 744 Fifth St., Suite E, in Clarkston., (509) 758-2355.
Walk-in clinics are held on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 4 at Pullman Senior Citizens Association, 235 SE Paradise St., (509) 338-3307.
SHIBA help is available at the Colfax Library: Call (877) 733-3375 for more details.
Valley Community Center plans events for December
The following activities are planned at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. More information is available by calling (509) 758-4064.
VCC board meeting — 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Painting class — Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays.
Foot care — Call for appointments and cost: Mondays (509) 330-1857; and Wednesdays (208) 743-1459.
Fitness class — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:15-11:15 a.m. Thursdays.
Pinochle — 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30-3 p.m. Fridays.
Line dancing — 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays.
Bridge — Noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Blood pressure check — 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Sixth Street Senior Center announces December events
The following activities are planned at 6th St. Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston, (509) 758-6872.
Coffee and cookies — 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday.
Country jam — 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Music — 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
Reflexology — 9 a.m. Wednesdays.
Dancing — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays (with the Singing Mailman Larry Dahlbert) and Saturday (with the Heustis Band); $5.
Lunch — Noon next Monday (breakfast for lunch), Dec. 16 (chicken dinner) and 22 (covered-dish or $5); cost is $5.
Cookie bake — 1-3 p.m. Friday. Cookie donations also will be accepted at this time.
Cookie sale — 2-5 p.m. Saturday
Clarkston’s Christmas parade — 4 p.m. along Sixth Street.
Membership meeting; appointment of officers — 9 a.m. Dec. 17.
Holiday closure — Dec. 25.
Lewiston library plans events
The following free events are scheduled at the Lewiston City Libr-ary, 411 D St., unless otherwise noted.
Vintage Handcraft Series–The Art of Quilting — Make a nine-patch, hand-sewn potholder. When: 6 p.m. tonight, Dec. 9, 16 and 23.
Coffee & Books — Discuss “Fly Girls,” by Keith O’Brien. When: 10-11 a.m. Friday.
Family Steam Day — Families are invited to learn and play together in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math. When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday Sleuths mystery book club — Discuss “Miss Kopp Just Won’t Quit,” by Amy Stewart. When: 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 14.
Monday Evening Book Club — Discuss “The Hidden Light of Northern Fires,” by Daren Wang. When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Holiday closure — Dec. 24-25.
Asotin County Library events
The Asotin County Library has a handful of free adult events planned for this month:
Tech help — One-on-one sessions for help with your gadgets. When: 1-3 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14. Sign-up for a 30-minute session.
Family Christmas Craft Workshop — Bring the family to make a holiday craft. When: 6-8 tonight.
Cricut Class: Tools of the Trade — Learn how to use the Cricut Maker. Registration is required because of limited space and supplies. When: 6-7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
I Love My Uke – LC Valley — A group meets to learn and play ukuleles. All skill levels are welcome; bring your own instrument. When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 21.
Color Me Happy — Supplies are provided. When: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 10.
True Story: A nonfiction book club — Read and discuss “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
Holiday closures — 2 p.m. closure Dec. 24 through Dec. 25.
The Job & Career Catalyst Center — Drop in for resume and job search help. When: 2-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Unless otherwise noted, activities are at the downtown branch of the Asotin County Library at 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston, (509) 758-5454. The Heights branch is at 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, (509) 758-4601; and the Asotin branch is at 215 Second St., Asotin, (509) 243-6010.
