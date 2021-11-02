Free Medicare open enrollment help
Open enrollment for health insurance and Medicare supplement continues through Dec. 7, and Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) volunteers are available to help current and future Medicare recipients. SHIBA offers free, unbiased, confidential help.
Supplement policies need an annual review as they change in cost and coverage every year. Because of the pandemic, individual counseling will be available online or by phone. To receive the best assistance, participants should be ready to provide a list of current medications.
- Washington residents in Asotin, Whitman and Garfield counties should call (509) 625-4801 to set up appointments through the Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program. Information also is available at (800) 562-6900 or www.insurance.wa.gov/shiba.
- Idaho residents can find an online help form at bit.ly/3zCxeuj. More information is available by calling (800) 247-4422 and at doi.idaho.gov/shiba.