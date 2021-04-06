We want your funny wedding stories
The cake toppled on the way to the reception hall? The ring rolled off the pillow and down a vent? At the suggestion of a reader who enjoyed February’s love stories, we invite you to share your funny (in retrospect) wedding stories for the June edition of Golden Times.
Send a wedding snapshot and a brief account of the quirky moment(s) that made your special day memorable. We will print our favorites.
Stories and photos can be emailed to goldentimes@lmtribune.com with “Wedding Story” in the subject line; dropped off at the Lewiston Tribune office at 505 Capitol Street; or mailed to Golden Times c/o The Lewiston Tribune, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501.
To have photos returned, include a stamped, address-ed envelope.
Electronic submissions are preferred. Word limit is 300. Deadline is 5 p.m. May 15.
Limited drop-off tax prep help available in region
AARP Foundation Tax Aide IRS-certified volunteers are unable to offer in-person service at this time because of the coronavirus pandemic
The service is available at the Salvation Army meal site in Lewiston, using a drop-off model by appointment only, according to a news release from the free, volunteer-staffed program.
Taxpayers may call (208) 717-4520 to schedule an appointment. Packets of information will then be mailed to participants. Taxpayers should bring their completed packets and tax documents to their appointments with an in-take counselor. A preparer will accept the documents, the taxpayer will leave, and then be called back to pick up the return and documents the same day.
The scope of returns will be limited this year, and the needs of each taxpayer will be discussed when appointments are set.
Because of COVID-19 protocols and time constraints, program volunteers won’t be able to prepare the returns of everyone who calls, according to the news release.
