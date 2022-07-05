Area youths to perform in ‘Newsies Jr.’ later this month
The Lewiston Civic Theatre Youth Acting Out Company’s production of Disney’s "Newsies Jr." opens July 15 in Lewiston. Several performances are planned this month at the Normal Hill Campus in the former Lewiston High School auditorium.
The 60-minute musical is designed for young performers and includes 62 area students led by Amy Stout, Amanda Marzo, Abby Seward and Mac Syverson.
According to an Acting Out news release, “Newsies Jr.” tells the story of charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly, leader of a band of young workers in Manhattan. When publishing titans raise distribution prices at the newsies’ expense, Jack rallies young workers to strike. The musical features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and was specially adapted for young performers.
The lead roles were double cast to accommodate a plethora of local talent according to Stout, who directs the musical.
“We have a Queens cast, and a Brooklyn cast,” she said. “Come see it twice and catch both casts. They are delightfully different, and equally wonderful. The double casting provides more opportunities for these young actors to stretch their abilities and gain more challenging stage experience.
“This year’s (Acting Out) program has also expanded into stage craft, so while some students are honing their skills on stage, another group is learning how to run lights, sound, shift scenery, stage manage, create props and to build and paint sets. We are building the future of theater in our Valley.”
The Queens cast performs at 7 p.m. July 15 and 23 and at 4 p.m. July 17, and the Brooklyn cast performs at 7 p.m. July 16 and 22 and at 4 p.m. July 24. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children.
Ticket and reservation information is available at lctheatre.org or (208) 746-3401.
Nominees sought for Andrus Award for community service
AARP Idaho is accepting nominations for its 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Idahoans 50 and older who share their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
“We are excited to shine a light on Idahoans who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director, in a news release. “We are also pleased to announce this year’s recipient will be honored with $2,000 to donate to a nonprofit charity of choice.”
Nominations will be evaluated by the Idaho state office based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.
Here are the eligibility guidelines:
- Nominee must be 50 years or older.
- The accomplishments on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.
- Accomplishments must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.
- The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be duplicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.
- Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service won’t be considered.
- Couples or partners who perform service together are eligible; however, teams aren’t eligible.
- Previous Andrus Award recipients aren’t eligible.
- Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee aren’t eligible.
- AARP staff members aren’t eligible.
- This is not a posthumous award.
- Deadline to apply is July 15.
For questions and nomination forms, contact Pam Root at (208) 855-4007 or by email at proot@aarp.org. Additional information is at states.aarp.org/idaho/.
Groups and organizations may submit event information pertaining to seniors in the region for free publication in Golden Times. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Information for the August issue must be received by 5 p.m. July 15.