First of four Wine & Wisdom events starts tonight
Wine & Wisdom, a longstanding Asotin County Library program in partnership with Humanities Washington and Basalt Cellars, returns in August with four programs at 6:30 on Tuesday evenings.
Two programs will be in person and two online. Registration isn’t required for the in-person events, which will be at 6:30 p.m. today and Aug. 16 at Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, in Clarkston. They include:
“Humanity in Print: Literature and Human Rights” with Richard Middleton-Kaplan, tonight; and
“Diamonds in the Rough: The Gentrification of Rural Washington” with Jennifer Sherman, Aug. 16.
Registration at asotincountylibrary.org/wine-wisdom-2022 is required for the online presentations:
“American Democracy’s Indigenous Roots and Future” with Fern Naomi Renville, next Tuesday.
“What Laughter Tells Us: Asian Americans, Comedy and Belonging” with Michelle Liu, Aug. 23.
Questions can be directed to Adult Services Librarian Erin Kolb at ekolb@aclib.org or (509) 758-5454.
Comedy ‘Puffs’ is playing this weekend in Lewiston
A satire inspired by the popular “Harry Potter” book and movie series wraps up its run with three performances this weekend in Lewiston.
The Lewiston Civic Theatre production of “Puffs,” written by Matt Cox, is directed by Amanda Marzo and is described as “suitable for young wizards 13 and older.”
According to a news release, the comedy follows a group of kids just trying to get through the challenges that magic school brings.
Marzo describes it as “a hilarious satirical play for anyone who didn’t receive their Magic School acceptance letter, and who read the HP book series annually. It’s for people that watch the films on a loop, and are able to quote the many celebrities on screen with almost perfect impersonations. ... This play is a great way to celebrate all things Potter and also a great way to critique some of the messages presented in the series.”
Performance are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Normal Hill Campus (former LHS Auditorium), 1114 9th Ave, Lewiston. Cost is $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and veterans, $15 for students and $12 for children.
More information and tickets are available at www.lctheatre.org or by calling (208) 746-3401.
TO SUBMIT BRIEFS: Groups and organizations may submit event information pertaining to seniors in the region for free publication in the monthly Golden Times magazine. All submissions are subject to editing and space restraints and must include the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Information for the September issue must be received by 5 p.m. Aug. 15.
