Friendly Neighbors meal site offering free lunch
MOSCOW — Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens Inc. is inviting Moscow area residents 60 and older to a free meal next Tuesday at its site in the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.
“We want to welcome those who have yet to check out our meal site,” the group’s secretary, Kay Keskinen, wrote in an email. “Some may have been hesitant with the pandemic. And it’s a chance just to celebrate being together.”
More information is available by calling (208) 310-3779. The group’s August menu is on Page 16.
Wine and Wisdom talks planned for August
As part of the Wine and Wisdom: a Hosted Conversation Series, the Asotin County Library, Basalt Cellars and Humanities Washington will present a variety of conversations this month. The speakers, all from the 2021-23 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau, will discuss a variety of topics via Zoom. All sessions will begin at 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 10: “One Second of Hate: A Story of Forgiveness” with Rais Bhuiyan.
- Aug. 17: “Why Deny Science?” with Michael Goldsby.
- Aug. 24: “Understanding Israel” with Nancy Koppelman.
To register, visit asotincountylibrary.org. For more information, call (509) 758-5454.
Artists sought for Artwalk
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston is seeking artists to display and sell artwork at its 10th annual Artwalk, Oct. 1-2.
At Artwalk, artists show their work at downtown businesses which hold receptions. More than 30 locations participated in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The event will be from 4-9 p.m. Oct. 1 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 2. Artists are encouraged to be present at their location, but it isn’t required.
Artists can apply online at beautifuldowntownlewiston.org/events, where a link to an application is available. A fee of $20 is required to reserve a spot. Artists can work directly with a downtown merchant or have a location assigned to them. Registration closes Aug. 31 or until all locations are filled.
Alzheimer’s Association to host two webinars this month
The Alzheimer’s Association and University of Washington Memory and Brain Wellness Center are offering Wellness Wednesdays, a webinar series for people with memory loss and their families. This month’s classes include:
The Eye-Brain Partnership, 1-1:45 p.m. Aug. 11 — This talk by Kate Fewel will discuss the aging eye and how some types of dementias affect eyesight and offer practical tips on adapting to these changes.
Advancing the Science: The Latest in Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research, 1-1:45 p.m. Aug. 25 — This talk by Joel Loiacono will summarize the tremendous gains made in the understanding of the science and basic biology underlying Alzheimer’s and other dementias, as well as strides made in strategies for prevention, detection, diagnostics and therapeutic interventions.
For a full course list and descriptions and to register, visit www.alzwa.org/wellness or call (800) 272-3900.
Senior activities planned in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Mondays
- Coffee hours, 9 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
- Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
- Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
- Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal 11-11:30 a.m. for pickup, or noon to 1 p.m. for dine-in eating, Lewiston Community Center.
Tuesdays
- Coffee hours, 9 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
- Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Country jam, 10 a.m., Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal 11-11:30 a.m. (pickup), or noon to 1 p.m. (dine in), Lewiston Community Center.
Wednesdays
- Coffee hours, 9 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
- Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
- Live music, 10-11:30 a.m., Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal 11-11:30 a.m. (pickup), or noon to 1 p.m. (dine in), Lewiston Community Center.
- Pinochle, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Thursdays
- Coffee hours, 9 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
- Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
- Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
- Dance with music by Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fridays
- Coffee hours, 9 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
- Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
- Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
- Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Saturdays
- Dance with music by Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.
