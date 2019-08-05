AARP driver safety classes set
AARP is offering safety classes this month and next in Moscow and Lewiston.
Idaho and Washington drivers 55 and older who complete the course may be eligible for a three-year insurance discount. Idaho drivers of any age who complete the course may be eligible for a reduction in their traffic law violation count.
Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Early registration is strongly recommended by calling the course instructor. The first session is 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 20-21 at Fairview Village Estates, 403 Samaritan Lane, Moscow. Registration is available by calling Nancy Mitthof at (208) 596-9394.
The Lewiston class is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5-6 at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Registration is available by calling Kay Gaines (208) 816-3450.
Valley Community Center plans events
The following activities are planned at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. More information is available by calling (509) 758-4064.
- Art class — Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays.
- Foot care — Call for appointments and cost: Mondays (509) 330-1857; and Wednesdays (208) 743-1459.
- Fitness class — 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Pinochle — 12:30-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
- Line dancing — 10:15-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays.
- Bridge — Noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
- Blood pressure check — 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
- VCC board meeting — 9 a.m. Aug. 14
Seniors invited to Asotin County Library activities
The Asotin County Library has a handful of free adult events planned for this month:
- Family Game Night — All ages are invited to play board games supplied by the library or bring your own. Refreshments will be served. When: 7:45 tonight.
- Wine & Wisdom — Talks to spark conversation and critical thinking using story as a catalyst. Where: Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. What, who and when:
- “Equality on Trial: Race, Fairness, and the U.S. Supreme Court,” with Timothy Golden; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- “Hacking Democracy: What Social Media is Doing to U.S. Politics,” with Travis Ridout; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
- “Marijuana: Evil Weed or Medical Miracle?” with Rebecca Craft; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
- Color Me Happy — Supplies are provided. When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
- I Love My Uke – LC Valley — A group meets to learn and play ukuleles. All skill levels are welcome; bring your own instrument. When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 17.
- True Story: a nonfiction book club — Discuss “Stiff: the Curious Lives of Human Cadavers,” by Mary Roach. When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 21.
- Book Club — Discuss “Sold on a Monday,” by Kristina McMorris. When: 7-8 p.m. Aug. 22
- The Job & Career Catalyst Center — Drop in for resume and job search help. When: 2-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Unless otherwise noted, activities are at the downtown branch of the Asotin County Library at 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston, (509) 758-5454. The Heights branch is at 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston, (509) 758-4601; and the Asotin branch is at 215 Second St., Asotin, (509) 243-6010.
Lewiston library plans events
The following free event is scheduled through the Lewiston City Library.
Saturday Sleuths Book Club — Discuss “Under a Dark Sky.” When: 11 a.m. Saturday.
