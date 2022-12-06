Ostomy support groups meet monthly
Calling all ostomates: Your future community wants you to know you aren’t alone.
There are between 725,000 and 1 million ostomy patients in the United States, according to an email from a local chapter of the United Ostomy Associations of America. Support groups for ostomates — those who have received one of the three main ostomy surgeries of clostomy, ileostomy and/or ileostomy — meet regularly throughout the north central Idaho/southeast Washington region. Though life-saving, these surgeries can lead to physical changes that can be permanent and often require significant help and adjustment.
“A support group is very important. Family support is not enough for most people as they are not trained. The support group is a safe and confidential place to communicate and ask questions,” the Ostomy Support Group’s email states. “We troubleshoot and educate by holding presentations on a variety of topics; depression, odor control, proper use of supplies, nutrition and the importance of hydration for an ostomate. We can learn from others who have been there, done that and are living it. We also have some supplies in case someone runs short before their supplies arrive.
“We have two nurses from our local hospitals that attend these meetings along with regional representatives offering help in ordering needed supplies.”
Ostomates, spouses, caregivers, nurses and others who have an interest may attend meetings held monthly in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Lapwai, Lenore, Orofino, Cottonwood and other surrounding towns. A Palouse area support group holds online meetings for those unable to attend a meeting in person.
Meeting times and places and additional information is available by calling Adrian at (509) 254-3404, Cheryl at (208) 743-4088 or Louisa at (509) 780-7596. For details on the online meeting, Judy Reid can be reached at (509) 330-1265.
Senior activities calendar
For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Mondays
- Yoga/low-impact exercise, 9-10 a.m. (advanced) and 10:15-11:15 a.m. (beginners), Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
- Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
- Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
- Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
- Painting group, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
- Foot care, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (509) 330-1857.
Tuesdays
- Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
- Free document shredding (small bags at a time), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., lobby of Valley Community Center.
- Health and wellness class: COVID, Flu & You, 1-2 p.m. Dec. 27, Valley Community Center.
- Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Wednesdays
- Yoga/low-impact exercise, 9-10 a.m. (advanced) and 10-11 a.m. (beginners), Valley Community Center.
- Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
- Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Country jam, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Fit For Life, 9-10 a.m. 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
- Pinochle, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Thursdays
- Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
- Free document shredding, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., lobby of Valley Community Center.
- Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Bridge group, fourth Thursday only, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
- Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
- Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.
Fridays
- Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
- Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon,
- $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
- Country jam, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
- Medicare and insurance information, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Friday and Nov. 18, Valley Community Center.