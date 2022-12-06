Dec. 1
Irene Johnson, 99
Irene and Floyd Johnson moved with their young family from Spokane to Lewiston in 1958 to open Irene’s Bakery, where Irene ran the cash register and kept the books.
They closed the business in 1972 when life’s adventures took her to Winchester, Lewiston, Yakima, Post Falls and back to Lewiston, where she now lives at Brookdale.
Irene has six children, Dick, Dennis, Debbie, Carol (deceased), Lance and Barry; 12 grandchildren (one is deceased); and 20 great-grandchildren. Her great-granddaughters Kaitlin and Marissa Johnson of Lewiston share her birthday (as well as the red hair of her youth).
The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the family’s celebrations, but birthday wishes can be sent to Irene at Brookdale Lewiston, 2975 Juniper Drive, Apt. 229, Lewiston, ID 83501.
Dec. 30
Lily Riechers, 90
Lily Riechers was born in 1932 to Pluma Rose Tacy and John Parrish in Portland, Ore.
Lily’s mom — who’d become a citizen of Canada after moving there as an infant — was deported to Canada just before World War II, and Lily remained with her Tacy relatives in Oregon.
Around age 11, Lily moved to Lewiston, and in 1950 to Craigmont, where she had her family.
In 1952, she became a lifetime member of the Craigmont American Legion Auxillary. She has 70 years of continuous membership.
Lily moved back to Lewiston in 1987. She briefly worked at the Lewiston Country Club, where she golfed for many years. She bowls weekly, and it appears that she will make her goal of bowling until age 90. She plays bridge and enjoys reading, puzzles and socializing.
Lily is known to many of her friends as “Miss Lily” because she owned Miss Lily’s Saloon in Winchester for several years. Family includes daughters Erlene West, Ginger Leach, Bev Decker and Donna Kuchmak, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Her son, Cliff Trautman, is deceased.
A family celebration is planned.
Birthday announcements starting at age 70 are accepted for free publication in the month of the birthday only. Length limit is 200 words. All submissions must include the name and contact information of the person submitting the announcement. Current photos are welcome — please no dated pictures. To have photos returned, please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. January birthday announcements must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 16.