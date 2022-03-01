March 9
Charlotte Smith, 86
Charlotte Smith was born in 1936 in Jerome, Idaho, to Albert and Mary Evans. She was No. 6 of 10 children.
When Charlotte was 4, the family moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Her father worked at the Naval Base in Farragut, Idaho, at the beginning of World War II. She attended school in Coeur d’Alene and started working in restaurants when she was 16, later working at the Crossroads Café, in Grangeville, then the West Bank restaurant in Clarkston. She worked at Grants Department Store in the ’60s, hold-ing positions as department manager and advancing to section merchandising.
In 1972, she moved to Clarkston and married Warren “Smitty” Smith. They merged their families of five sons, one daughter, and one grandson from former marriages. Smitty sold cars in the valley for more than 40 years and he had been a volunteer fire fighter in Clarkston before they met. They lived on Fifth Street in Clarkston for 32 years, then downsized to Sunset Heights in the Clarkston Heights in 2006. They celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2012 with a trip to Hawaii. Smitty died in 2013.
Charlotte attends Gateway Church in Lewiston and works at WinCo Foods doing food demonstrations. A birthday party is planned for 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Sunset Heights Clubhouse.
March 10
Edward Johnson, 91
Edward L. Johnson lives in Clarkston, where he was born in 1931 to Roy and Camille Johnson. His family lived in Clarkston and then Newport, Wash., before returning to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
He and RosaLea Anderson were married June 14, 1952, in Lewiston.
He worked at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston for many years, and later worked as the business agent based in Lewiston for the International Woodworkers of America. He was involved in the union until his retirement in 1992.
After his retirement, the couple maintained a second home in Quartzsite, Ariz., for 23 years, where they spent the winters.
In January, he retired from his position as a fire commissioner of the Asotin County Fire District in Clarkston Heights. He enjoys rides on his all-terrain vehicle with the Lewis-Clark ATV Club, working on vehicles and going for “breakfast with the guys.” His other hobbies include entertaining his grand-children and great-grandchildren.
His wife died in 2019.
He has two sons, one daughter, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A son died in 2011 and a daughter died in 2014.
March 14
Pauline Schlader, 90
Pauline Schlader was born in 1932, in Nezperce, and she has lived in the area all her life. She was the third of six children of Leo and Dorothy (Lauby) Fuchs.
Pauline and Orval Schlader were married Feb. 18, 1952, and celebrated 70 years of marriage last month (story is on Page 8). The couple farmed and raised seven children in Nezperce.
In 1997, the couple retired and spent many winters snow-birding in Arizona. Presently, they reside in Cottonwood, having moved there in 2019.
Pauline enjoys playing cards and games, watching the sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and visiting with her family, especially her nieces and nephews, whom she loves dearly. During the years spent snow-birding in Arizona, she looked forward to reconnecting with her friends and attending jam sessions and flea markets.
In addition to her children, she has 29 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
March 27
Lois Mulkey, 90
Lois Mulkey was born Easter Sunday in 1932 at Kremmling, Colo. She moved with her parents to Winchester in 1934 and graduated from Craigmont High School in 1950.
Loise moved to Portland, Ore., in 1953, where she took a job at Aetna, working in various departments for 32 years.
She married Ivan Mulkey on Aug. 24, 1955, in Portland, where they lived and worked for most of their married life. They had no children.
Lois took early retirement in 1986. Ivan retired in 1989, and they started traveling and were snowbirds for six years, spending summers in Craigmont.
In 1994, they settled in Irrigon, Ore., where Lois remained after Ivan’s death in 2010. She moved to Lewiston in 2016 to be close to her brothers. She joined the Banana Belt Fiddlers and really enjoyed playing her guitar. She also loves to knit and play card games.
A public celebration with a jam session will be held later this spring.
