Dec. 25
Dortha Headrick, 90
Dortha Jean Headrick was delivered by Dr. Charles Gritman in Moscow in 1930 to Mattie Violet Clark. She has been a lifelong area resident, growing up in Pullman and graduating from Pullman High School in 1950. She moved to Potlatch when she married Grover Eliel “Lyle” Headrick in Moscow in 1951. He died in February 1976. She also had companions Ray Bell on Rock Creek and in Moscow, and Charlie Bower in Moscow in her later years.
She has been a Granger for 68 years, first in the Rock Creek Grange and later in the Princeton Grange. She enjoys her monthly pinochle with her Rock Creek neighbors and friends, learning the computer and keeping in touch with family and friends through email and Facebook. She was always a homemaker.
Dortha celebrated her birthday with a private family party in October. She has two daughters, both now living in Potlatch; and two sons, one in Newport, Wash., and one in Garfield, Wash.; six granddaughters; and eight great-grandchildren.
A card shower is being held for in honor of her birthday. Cards can be sent to her at 1217 S. Blaine St., Moscow.
Dec. 26
Mary Kay Jungert, 80
On the day after Christmas in 1940 John and Marie (Kinzer) Frei waited anxiously at Our Lady of Consolation Hospital, Cottonwood, for their gift. Mr. Claus was a day late. (Mother always assured Mary Kay Jungert that she was worth the wait.) She joined an adopted sister, and the family grew to include five other Freis.
In 1946, Mary Kay’s lifelong quest for learn-ing and music began at St. Maurus Elemen-tary and the Sisters of Benedict. In high school, she enjoyed theater and marching band, graduating in 1959.
In the summer of 1957, she met the love of her life, Guy Jungert. Two years later, they married. They raised six girls and three boys on a dairy farm. During haying, Mary Kay’s already large table grew to include the work crew.
In 1993, she and Guy moved to Clarkston, where Mary Kay was hired as a cook in the Lewiston School District.
Mary Kay’s hobbies include organizing get-togethers for their family — which includes 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She also loves traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, cards and music, as a church choir accompanist and playing at nursing homes, Raspberry Festival and Idaho County Fair.
A summer celebration is planned.
