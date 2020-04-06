April 7
Violet Opdahl, 90
Violet Opdahl was born to Leonard and Doris Mino in 1930 on a farm in Iowa.
She attended school at Grant Township Consolidated School there, and was valedictorian of her class in 1947. She earned a teaching degree from Waldorf College in 1949.
At college, she met Duane Opdahl, who’d just returned from serving in the U.S. Army in Italy. She taught elementary school for a year, then they married July 8, 1950, and lived on the Opdahl family farm in Freeborn County, Minn. Violet taught at the local one-room school for the first year of their marriage. Their five children were born while they lived there. Other family includes 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with two on the way.
In 1976, Duane and Violet moved to Pierce, to join eldest son, Dennis, daughter-in-law, Jill, and Duane’s brother, Harlan. Violet worked at First Security Bank for five years and then served as secretary/bookkeeper at Timberline High School in Weippe for 15 years. She and Duane also co-owned Triple “O” Outfitters for a few years.
Duane died in 2006, and in 2007 Violet moved to Lewiston, where she is enjoying retirement.
Her family plans to hold a birthday celebration on April 18.
April 17
Neva Matthews, 95
Neva Matthews, of Lewiston, was born in 1925 to Loyd and Florence (Chambers) Moon at their home in Woodland, Idaho.
Neva married Wandle Matthews in October, 1941. They raised their four children — Shirlene Yates, Larry Matthews, Carol Jordan and Linda Brewer — in Lewiston, Woodland and Kamiah. Other family includes nine grandchildren and many great- and great-great-grandchildren, with the latest arriving a few weeks before Christmas.
Later in life, after Wandle’s death, Neva married Earl Emery of Woodland. He also is deceased.
Neva has been involved with veterans organizations and senior citizen groups in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She attends senior coffee-cookie times and potlucks and enjoys sharing her homemade pies, noodles, cakes and jams. She loves music and can be seen at most of the area dances, dancing up a storm.
She always has coffee on the stove and a cake, cookies or pie ready anytime family or friends stop by for a visit.
Plans for a celebration are pending.
April 20
Theresa Sonnen, 90
Theresa Gabriella (Uptmor) Sonnen, of Cottonwood, was born in Keuterville on Easter Sunday in 1930.
She graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood and later graduated from Kinman Business School in Spokane.
She married Everett Sonnen on April 11, 1951. They were married for 65 years, until his death Jan. 10, 2017. They raised their five children in Cottonwood. Other family includes 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
Theresa enjoys playing bridge and pinochle, and she bowled when Cottonwood had a bowling alley. She also enjoys traveling and visiting with family and friends.
A birthday celebration will be held at a later date.
April 25
Ron Jones, 99
Ronald F. Jones of Lewiston was born in 1921 to Sol and Sarah Jones on the Garrett Ranch at Nezperce. He grew up on Cherrylane Ranch, Lenore, rode a horse to Myrtle Grade School and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1939.
Ron served in the 4th Armored Division in Europe during World War II. He was a self-taught telegrapher and worked for the Camas Prairie Railroad Company for 42 years as auditor/freight agent in Headquarters, Grangeville and Lewiston, retiring in 1980. He was mayor of Lewiston from 1970-74, and he has been active in the community and state through multiple clubs, charities, civic organizations and the Congregational-Presbyterian Church of Lewiston.
In 77 years of marriage, he and Mildred have enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, golfing and many trips south for the winter. They have followed closely the activities of their five children, grandchildren, great-grand-children and great-great-grand-children and remain active with friends.
Ron is still driving, and he and Millie remain in the home they built in the ’80s. He loves garden-ing, and takes pride in his roses, dogwoods and tomatoes. He’s a candlemaker, peanut brittle connoisseur, has built two homes, helps with repair requests and keeps up with current events.