Sept. 4
Jay Eliason, 85
Jay R. Eliason, of Ahsahka, was born in 1937 in southern Idaho. He grew up in Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1956. During his years as a geology student at Washington State University, he excelled in the school’s gymnastic’s program, lettering all four years. Later in his life, he returned to WSU, obtaining his Ph.D in geology in1984.
Jay began his professional career in 1962 at Battelle Research Laboratory in Richland, managing and running many geologic and ground water research programs. After retiring from Battelle in 1987, he ran his own consulting firm with his wife, Valerie, for 30 years from his home in Deary. Jay finally retired at more than 80 years old in 2017.
Now, Jay enjoys spending recreation time in the woods and on lakes in northern Idaho with his wife. He also enjoys his family and extended family with many grand- and great-grandchildren. Life has been good, and being healthy and active, life is still good.
Sept. 9
Tony Wassmuth, 97
Anthony “Tony” N. Wassmuth was born in 1925 to Clemens and Elizabeth Schmidt Wassmuth at Greencreek. He grew up on a farm there, and graduated from Greencreek High School in 1943.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944 and was stationed in Korea until his discharge in 1947. Following his service, Tony returned to the Grangeville area, where he worked several jobs before he went to work at the Chevron Bulk plant in 1955 as a fuel truck driver. He retired from there in 1984. He now lives at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Tony enjoys watching the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks, participating in the activities at the veterans home, and spending time with his family. He and his late wife, Eileen, raised seven children. He also has 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
Sept. 18
Narcisse Desautel, 102
Narcisse “Frenchy” Desautel, of Lewiston, was born in Brooks, Minn., in 1920. His family included an older sister, Lauria, and younger sister, Theresa.
Narcisse joined the military in 1944 and was discharged in 1946. Life in Minnesota included five children — Emma Jean, Phillip, Marie, Janice and Darla. He moved to Lewiston with his wife, Kay, in 1957 and started working at Potlatch wasmill until retirement at age 62.
Frenchy couldn’t sit for long and had to find something fun to do, so he worked for the Clearwater Forest Service with Kay until he turned 87. “Do what you love” is his motto.
Children in Idaho include Konnie, Vicki, Wayne and John. Kay died in 2001 and Konnie in 2005.
With nine children and many grandchildren, great-grands and great-great-grands, he is still in contact with them all.
Narcisse’s time is now spent keeping up with the Mariners and Seahawks and daily visits with family. He’s still blessed to live on his own and in the same house for the past 32 years.
His family plans a party for him and his grandson Tyler, who shares the same birthday.
Sept. 22
Don Tuschoff, 93
Donald Conrad Tuschoff, of Clarkston, was born in 1929 to Bill and Wilma Tuschoff in Uniontown.
Don served in the Navy and when he and a friend got out in Japan, they walked, hitch-hiked, rode camels, flew, drove and took any other mode of transportation they could find to go around the world. One year, 28,000 miles, $1,270.90 and 27 countries later, they came home.
Don was a longtime businessman in Clarkston, owning King Pin Lanes from 1954-64, then Lancer Lanes and Red Shield Restaurant from 1964-98.
With his daughter Kathy, Don co-owned the Sand Dollar Inn in Seaside, Ore. from 2002-09. From 2010-15, he co-owned, with daughter Laurie, the Hotel Lincoln and Logs Gastropub in Lincoln, Mont.
His affiliations include the Knights of Columbus and Clarkston Chamber of Commerce, and he was involved in many charities and fundraisers. Don led the fight — and won — to get the Interstate Bridge painted blue. It’s known as Tuschoff Blue (noncontroversial, soothing to the eye).
Don’s hobbies include bowling, boating, running, skydiving, world travel and visiting family.
He has two sons and two daughters, 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to Don at 1921 Sycamore St., Clarkston, WA 99403.
