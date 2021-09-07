Sept. 5
Marguerite Sitton, 90
Marguerite Joan Sitton was born in 1931 to Gustav and Nessie Granberg in Clarkston, where she she has lived her whole life.
Marguerite has a son, four daughters, 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She retired from the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, and she enjoys quilting.
A birthday celebration is planned at Pollock Pines.
Sept. 11
Dennis Decicio, 80
Born in 1941 in Lenore, raised in Ruebens, Dennis Decicio has seen much of the world by way of the U.S. Navy and later as a tribal missionary with New Tribes Mission International. The family lived among a primitive tribe in the “Green Hell of Bolivia,” later serving as a representative for the mission. Retiring after 19 years, he took up and excelled at carpentry. He then accepted a call to preach in Ruebens. After five blessed years, he retired again.
Denney has been a loving, faithful, caring husband and father for 56 years. His wife Connie thanks him publicly for his self-sacrificing life and half a century of putting his family first.
The family plans to celebrate Denney at Spaulding Park with a barbecue for family members from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. An open house for friends and loved ones will follow from 2-4 p.m.
Guests are invited to bring seating, drinks and perhaps cookies. Cards are welcome, but no gifts please.
Sept. 13
Bob Tatko, 90, pic
Robert “Bob” Tatko was born Sept. 13, 1931, to Jacob and Anna Tatko at the Tatko Ranch one and a quarter mile southwest of Craigmont. Bob graduated from Craigmont High School in 1949, from the University of Idaho in 1953, and served two years in the Army.
He married Francie Hilbert of Keuterville on June 15, 1957. They had five children and farmed in the Craigmont area for 45 years. After retirement, they enjoyed travel and visiting with family.
Bob was a charter member of the Lewis County Historical Society and active in the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society. In 2018, he received The Esto Perpetua Award from the Idaho State Historical Society for promoting and preserving Idaho history.
Bob and Francie moved to Lewiston in October of 2016. They have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Sept. 27
Irene Pease, 90
Irene Pease, of Clarkston, was born in 1931 to Menzo and Clara Adamson in Clearwater, Idaho. She was the fourth of six children, all born at home and delivered by her father.
Irene married Thomas Pease of Lenore on June 4, 1948. They were married 63 years until Tom’s death in 2011. They raised four children Mike (deceased), Stan (Kristi), Resa (Ron) and Rob (Kelly).
Irene’s first job at age 12 was as chambermaid at the Lewis and Clark Hotel, earning 10 cents an hour. She walked to work from 13th Street in Clarkston.
In 1960, Tom and Irene purchased the Clarkston Heights Market, which they operated until 1964. Irene worked for Pacific Northwest Bell as switchboard operator, repair dispatcher and engineering draftsman, retiring after 25 years.
She then worked 17 years for the U.S. government as a military and civil service tester.
Irene enjoys yard work, maintaining her swimming pool and spoiling her grandchildren (all of whom learned to swim in her pool). Irene has enjoyed water aerobics for the past 16 years.
Her children are holding a celebration in her honor from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Lewiston Elks Lodge.
