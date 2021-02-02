Feb. 4
Lila DeVault, 97
Lila Ardith DeVault of Lewiston was born in 1924 in Mills, Wyo., a suburb of Casper. She was the third of five daughters born to Arthur and Lelia Hirengen.
Lila moved to Lewiston with her family in 1937. In ninth grade, Lila attended Lewis-Clark Training School, a teacher’s training program. She then attended Lewiston High School until 1942.
She married Lee Card that year. They had four children, Lee Richard Card, Louis Dale Card, Leonard Gene Card and Karyl Lumina Card Ernsdorff.
Lila later married Everett Paul DeVault, adding two more daughters, Mary Lee Clelland of Lewiston, and La Verle Fagan of Houston.
Other family includes 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Three of Lila’s sisters are deceased. Her sister Lou Weaver lives in Lewiston, and her other sister, Janice Page, lives in Soap Lake, Wash.
Lila worked at Omark and the Potlatch Forests Inc. cafeteria and for 25 years as “Your Lady Painters,” doing interior painting in homes in Lewiston and Clarkston. She enjoyed her work very much.
She and Everett also enjoyed spending winters in Arizona in their motor home.
Feb. 14
Joan Adams, 90
Joan C. Adams, of Lewiston, was born on Valentine’s Day in 1931, along with her twin brother, to Boyer and Wilma Nelson.
They were raised on the family farm on Little Bear Ridge near Troy with their five younger siblings.
Joan graduated from Troy High School in 1949. She married Richard Adams on July 2, 1950, in Troy. They moved to Lewiston in 1953, raising two daughters and two sons. Other family includes six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and two step-grandchildren. Richard died April 5, 2016.
Joan worked for the Nez Perce County Assessor’s office for 20 years and retired in 1993.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has limited her activities, she enjoys playing bridge, pinochle, word puzzles, watching “Jeopardy!” and working in her flower garden. She is an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
A small family celebration is planned.
Feb. 15
Blanche Tippett, 100
Blanche Tippett, of Clarkston, was born in 1921 to Orville (Pud) and Pearl Appleford in Asotin.
She has lived in the Clarkston-Asotin area all her life. Blanche married Jack W. Tippett in Clarkston in 1941, and they reared five children.
She was raised on a small wheat ranch on Montgomery Ridge. Early years of school were in a one-room school, which was reached by a 5-mile ride by horseback, no matter the weather. She would later graduate from Anatone High School. She attended Lewiston State Normal School before marrying Jack W. Tippett March 30, 1941, in Clarkston.
She worked cattle ranching and raising her family with her husband at the Tippett Ranch, located on Joseph Creek and Wallowa County, Ore., where they lived from 1942-75.
After selling the ranch, Blanche and Jack moved to Clarkston. She is a charter member of the Asotin County Cattlewomen (formerly the Cowbelles) and served in various officer capacities from 1958-64, including president.
In addition to her children, she has 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Her family plans to host an open-house celebration later this year as health protocols permit.
Feb. 17
Len Lunders, 95
Leonard “Len” Lunders, of Clarkston, was born in 1926, in Reubens along with Lou Lunders, his twin brother. Their parents were Louis G. and Ethel E. (Cannon) Lunders.
The family moved to Kendrick, where Len and Lou graduated in 1943 (go Tigers). Len moved to Clarkston in 1943, where he met and married his one true love, Mary Gwendolyn “Gwen” Hughes in 1945.Their children include Len L. Lunders Jr. (1946), Linda H. Lunders Fuhrman (1948) and Teri C. Lunders (1958).
Len found his calling working at Skeltons, and after loyal service to John Skelton, he headed out on his own, eventually owning Wilhelms Linoleum and finally landing at Bob and Len’s Floor Covering. After retirement in 1988, Len and Gwen enjoyed traveling in their RV across the states with his brother Lou and his wife, Pat Lunders. Their favorite trips were Cancun and Baja, Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii. Lou died in 2019.
After 64 years of marriage, Gwen died in 2010. Len has five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren, with more to come.
Feb. 19
Bonnie Long, 91
Bonnie Long was born Feb. 19, 1930, to Charles and Nina Goodwin Herman in Lewiston, where she still lives. She was the second of five children, including George, twin sister Betty (Bennett), Faye (Derganc) and Lillie Mae (Fleishman). She had six children: Betty June Ball (Beitlich), LaVern Ball and Larry Ball, Carrie Harding (Bieren), Bill Long Jr. and Tim Long.
She was a stay-at-home mom who always put her family first. In 1975, she started work for the Lewiston School District as a cafeteria aid at Jenifer Junior High. In 1977, she began working as the Activities Coordinator for Lewiston Care Center, where she remained until retiring in 1992. She made many friends there and loved her work.
Bonnie has lived through many hardships and losses, but through all of it has remained positive and keeps going, being the best example to her family that a mother/grandmother/great-grandmother/great-great-grandmother can be. In her younger years, she loved dancing and gambling trips with her sisters and friends. She is a true sports fan. Her favorite teams include the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Seahawks, Gonzaga Bulldogs and, of course, any team her kids/grandkids played on.
A birthday celebration will be held when possible.
Feb. 24
Jim Vantrease, 87
Jim Vantrease, of Clarkston, was born in 1934 to Leonard and Eva Vantrease in Lewiston.
He graduated in 1952 from Anatone High School. After serving in the Army, he worked at Potlatch Forests Inc. from 1955-89. In June 1957, he married Betty Wakefield; this past year they celebrated 63 years of committed, intentional, Christ-centered life together.
Jim is a man with a tremendous work ethic, always finding a way to do what needed to be done, at home, church, or any task he put his hand to, including building a house and several barns. He has enjoyed family, playing his harmonica, gardening (especially tomatoes!), farming, raising animals (whether cows, pigs or dogs), being in the mountains fishing, hunting, picking huckleberries or mushrooms, getting wood and just going for drives through the mountains, marveling at the scenic beauty.
He’s a sacrificial giver and a humble servant, sometimes to his own hurt. He is loved and respected by those who know him. If you were to ask Jim the most significant detail of his life it would be of his relationship with Jesus Christ, which he and Betty began together in January of 1958. Never public speakers, Jim and Betty’s lives speak intensely into the lives of their 70-plus family members, 28 foster children, neighbors, friends and in churches wherein they have been faithful, supportive members.
Physically not as strong as he once was, Jim lives for that day when he can be welcomed into God’s presence and hear, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of the Lord.”
Feb. 25
Betty Vantrease, 80
Betty Vantrease, of Clarkston, was born in 1941 to Darwin and Nellie Wakefield in Moscow. She graduated from Clarkston High School.
Betty married Jim Vantrease in June 1957. They are still married and thriving after 63 years together. They are a team that has worked together, building a house and home, raising four boys, almost 30 foster kids, many gardens, and thousands of pigs, chickens, cows, dogs, cats, canaries and other critters.
Betty would be quick to say their marriage and their lifetime together was made possible and endured because of a decision she and Jim made in 1958 to accept Jesus Christ as Lord of their lives and the home. Throughout the years they have made it a priority in their lives to walk in relationship with God and seek to obey and do the will of God. This is evident in their home and community relationships. They attend church together every time there is an opportunity, read their Bible every day, pray over their country, their family, their extensive list of descendants individually, their friends, neighbors and church family as well.
An avid quilter, gardener and wonderful cook, Betty’s home is a place where a warm welcome, love and acceptance is always extended. As this 80th birthday approaches, each of her children are proud to say, “Surely, she is a woman after God’s own heart!”
