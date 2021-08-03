Aug. 3
Hazel Germer, 90
Hazel L. Germer, of Lewiston, was born in 1931 to Walter and Pearl Skiens in Burns, Ore.
She graduated from high school in Redding, Calif., in May of 1949. Shortly after that, she moved to Moscow to be near her sister. It was there that she met Elwin “Speed” Germer on St. Patrick’s Day in 1950. They were married three months later on June 10, 1950, and have been inseparable ever since.
Hazel drove school bus for the Lewiston School District for 27 years, retiring in 1993. She and her husband raised five children in Lewiston. They also have nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. If you asked her what she likes to do, she would probably say, “be with my family.”
Her children will be the hosts for a birthday celebration.
Aug. 13 and 14
Harold and Lavon Behler
Harold Behler will turn 96 Aug. 13, and his wife, LaVon, will be 95 Aug. 14. The Behlers live in Lewiston. A small family celebration will be held Aug. 14 at the family farm near Winchester.
Aug. 28
Millie Jones, 100
Mildred “Millie” E. Jones, of Lewiston, was born in 1921 to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Michelbach, in Bynum, Mont.
Millie enjoyed farm life, with sisters Loraine, Barbara and Hilda. She worked for room and board to attend high school in Choteau, Mont.
After high school, Millie worked for Montana Power Company. In 1940, she lived with her sister, Barbara, in Lewiston, and went to work for C. C. Anderson Company and Washington Water Power.
On Jan. 10, 1943, Millie married Ronald F. Jones in Portland, Ore. He worked for the Camas Prairie Railroad Company in Headquarters, Grangeville and Lewiston. Millie worked for the Lewiston School District for 21 years, retiring in 1980.
After retirement, they toured Europe and spent many winters as “snowbirds.”
Millie’s community service included being the wife of Lewiston’s mayor (Ron served from 1970-74), past president of Chapter BL PEO, and a member of the Congregational Presbyterian Church, Tsceminicium Club and Daughters of The Nile, Malac Temple No. 55.
Millie is an avid bridge player, golfer and loves fishing with her family, which includes a daughter and three sons. She has enjoyed many trips camping and vacationing. She loves traveling and visiting old friends and family.
To submit birthdays: Birthday announcements starting at age 70 are accepted for free publication in the month of the birthday only. Length limit is 200 words. All submissions must include the name and contact information of the person submitting the announcement. Current photos are welcome — please no dated pictures. To have photos returned, please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. September birthday announcements must be received by 5 p.m. Aug. 15.