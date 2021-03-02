March 8
Wally Rugg, 98
Wally Rugg was born in 1923 in Cabri, Saskatchewan, Canada. He was the third of seven children born to Clarence and Ella Mae (Humphrey) Rugg.
When he was four, his family moved to Peck. He graduated from Peck High School in 1942. He served from 1942-45 with the Army Engineers, two years in the South Pacific Theater.
Wally retired from the Clearwater Tribune in Orofino as a printer after 27 years of service. He served as a past commander of Post No. 3296 in Orofino, is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge.
In 1993, he moved from Orofino to Lewiston to be closer to his son, John, and daughters, Marilyn and Patty. He enjoys fishing, baseball, playing cribbage, bingo and a dance or two.
March 10
Audrey Jones, 99
Audrey Jean (Gillespie) Jones, of Clarkston, was born in 1922 to John Carl and Mary Em (Powell) Gillespie at their family homestead in Lenore. She was the fifth of eight children.
Audrey moved to Lewiston in 1936 to attend and graduate from school.
She married Chester O. Jones on Jan. 20, 1940, in Orofino. They were married 47 years before he died in 1987. Their family includes five sons (the oldest, Lynn, is deceased), four daughters, 21 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 33 great-great-grandchildren. Audrey and Chester ran Chet’s Limousine Service in the area for many years. She retired as a bookkeeper from the Vogue Shop in 1988.
After retirement, she did a lot of traveling, visiting family and friends. She is a past member of the Soroptomist Club and the Eagles Club. Hobbies include crocheting, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing Skipbo, watching the Mariners and Seahawks games and visiting with family and friends. She also has a great love of chocolate.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be a public celebration. However, birthday cards are welcome at 1430 Chestnut St. No. 16, Clarkston, WA 99403.
March 11
Marion Shinn, 100
Marion Shinn, of Lewiston, was born in 1921 on the Canfield, Idaho, family farm.
He taught elementary school at Dixie and Melrose before serving aboard a submarine in the Pacific Theater in World War II. He married Lorena Neumayer in 1945. Marion taught chemistry at Lewiston High School for 17 years.
With their children, Philip and Donna, they spent 10 summers in Glacier Park, where Marion worked as a Seasonal Park Ranger. He left the classroom in 1966 to start the Vocational Education School at Lewis Clark State College as its dean. After retirement in 1980, he served as a Lewiston City Councilman and mayor.
Marion and Lorena traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad, and they enjoyed giving travelogues locally about the 70 countries they visited. Lorena died in 2014.
Marion’s hobbies include woodworking, gardening and writing, including two books about his experiences and a thesis about the History of Vocational Education in Idaho. He’s been involved in a number of professional and civic organizations, including Kiwanis and the Nez Perce County Historical Society, where he edited the Golden Age for many years. He was a founding member of the Clearwater Economic Development Association. He lives at Royal Plaza.
March 15
Thelma Dorion, 90
Thelma E. Dorion was born in 1931 in Lewiston. She was the third of four children born to Fred and Lydia Stelljes.
Thelma has lived in Lewiston all her life and married Henry Dorion on June 12, 1948. They will celebrate their 73rd anniversary this year. They raised four children, Ron Dorion, Linda Dorion Jorgensen, Karen Dorion Elliot and Lorri Dorion Evans. They also have six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Thelma was the bookkeeper for their business, Dorion’s TV for 15-20 years. She and Henry enjoyed many trips together. Some of their favorites were to Minnesota, Chicago, Alaska, Las Vegas, The Oregon Coast, Yellowstone, The Grand Canyon and Mount Rushmore. They also enjoyed spending time at their cabin at Waha.
Thelma was a Cub Scouts den mother and a Bluebirds leader. She also was a member of the Lindsay Creek Garden Club, CB club, the Take Off Pounds Sensibly club and is a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Over the years, she has enjoyed planting vegetable and flower gardens. Before COVID-19 hit she had coffee once a week with two of her lifelong friends. Now she likes to knit, visit with family, watch TV and go for nice long drives. The family will host an open house celebration later as health protocols permit.
March 27
Jerome Schrempp, 95
Jerome Schrempp was born in 1926 to Otto and Theresa (Bruder) Schrempp in Eagle Butte S.D. He and his five brothers learned hard work and values early on the family farm.
In 1942, their father died, and the family moved to Clarkston to be near relatives.
At age 18, Jerome was drafted into the Army. Memorable travel and jobs include chauffeuring Gen. Douglas MacArthur. He has beautiful photos, stories and mementos from that time, including a set of pearls from Tokyo for his wife that their daughters and some granddaughters wore on their wedding days.
He married Jeanne Zellerhoff Schrempp in 1950, and they lived in the same Lewiston Orchards home for more than 60 years. She died in December after 70 years of marriage. Family includes four daughters, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Jerome worked in the grocery business for many years, retiring from Lewiston Grain Growers in 1989. He then worked in maintenance at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where he and his family were active parishioners.
Jerome’s hobbies include reading, military history and socializing. He lives at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston, where family have visited him in any capacity possible during the pandemic.
March 30
Dorothy Ellis, 95
Dorothy Ellis was born in 1926 in Sturgis, S.D. When she was nine months old, her parents, Claude and Blanche Ryther, moved to Lewiston, which became her permanent home. A brother and sister were added to the family May 18, 1944.
Dorothy graduated from Lewiston High School and married Clarence (Clancy) Ellis two days later. The family was blessed with two daughters and twin boys.
For many years, Dorothy worked at the high school as a cook, and after she retired, she took up a hobby of decorating wedding cakes and birthday cakes.
Clancy died in 2010 after 66 years of marriage. Dorothy has attended and been a member of Orchards Community Church since she was five. She worked with children as a Sunday school teacher for many years, something that she totally enjoyed. She also was involved with the church in many other ways and loved every minute. She has seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
