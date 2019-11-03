Nov. 7
John Moxley, 93
John Q. “Grandpa John” Moxley, of Peck, was born in 1926 to Thornton and Iva Moxley at the 21 Ranch in Waha.
He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1944 and joined the U.S. Army Air Forces. He served until the end of World War II. He married Peggy Jones, and they had a son. They later divorced.
John worked at the U.S. Postal Service in Lewiston for 16 years. Later, he was a self-employed beekeeper until he retired in 1999.
He married Carolyn Fuhrman in 1971. They have been married 48 years.
John has always enjoyed woodworking, recycling at Peck, playing cards, rodeos and bull riding. He enjoys his family, friends and neighbors. In addition to his son, he has two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.
A family celebration is planned.
Nov. 8
Lynne Cornell, 80
Mara Lynne (Price) Cornell was born in 1939 to Claudina and Malcom Price in Lewiston, where she still lives.
Lynne and Gabe Cornell were married on June 26, 1971, and they traveled and lived in Venezuela and California while Gabe worked. In retirement, they wintered in Gold Canyon, Ariz., for many years. They are members of the Elks and Eagles lodges.
She was a Mary Kay consultant and also owned G&L Hypnotic Studio. She enjoys doing crossword puzzles, reading and playing Candy Crush. She also has had Scottish terriers for many years.
Lynne has two sons, four stepchildren, 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Nov. 14
Les MacDowell, 80
George Leslie “Les” MacDowell, of Lewiston, was born in 1939 in Baltimore, Md.
His early years were spent on the East Coast, but as a “military brat,” he was able to spend two years in Formosa (now Taiwan) in his early teens. His father was transferred to Camp Hanford in Washington, and he graduated from Richland High School in 1957. He graduated from Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, with an education degree in mathematics.
His career was spent with youth, either as a teacher or coach. He coached football and track at Lewiston High School and officiated basketball for many years. He is a member of the District II Basketball Officials Hall of Fame. He retired from Lewiston School District in 2002 and now works as a Medicare specialist at Troy Insurance Agency.
Les is active in his church as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He and his wife, Pat, have been married for 57 years and have two children and five grandchildren.
Nov. 27
Helen Vernon, 85
Helen Vernon was born in 1934 to Iver and Beulah Pederson in Orofino, where she still lives.
She graduated from high school in 1954 and married Jim Vernon on April 3, 1970. He died June 12, 1983.
She received her 50-year jewel in Bluebell Rebekah Lodge. She’s a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a longtime member and volunteer of the local site where senior meals are served.
She enjoys playing bingo and enjoys visits at Brookside Landing.
A no-gift open-house birthday celebration, planned from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at the VFW hall, 330 Michigan Ave. in Orofino, will feature live music and a light luncheon.
Nov. 30
Jean Martin, 90
Jean Hazard Martin was born to Neale B. and Isabel Baird Hazard in 1929 in Twin Falls.
She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1947 and earned a bachelor of arts degree in 1970 from what is now Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. She was an elementary school teacher in Kimberly, Idaho, a librarian at Sacajawea Junior High in Lewiston, the media director for elementary and high schools in Twin Falls and a librarian at Nampa High School in Nampa, Idaho.
She retired in 1992 and moved in 1995 to Clarkston, where she still lives.
Jean plays guitar and mandolin and enjoys quilting, aerobics, reading and socializing with many friends. She was a member of the Asotin County Library Board for 10 years and is a member of the Seaport Quilters Guild, Banana Belt Fiddlers and the YWCA Book Club in Lewiston.
She married John R. Martin on Sept. 19, 1948, in Twin Falls. He died in 2002. Family includes two sons, two daughters, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Her family held an open house celebration Saturday in Clarkston.
To submit birthdays: Birthday announcements starting at age 70 and every year after will be accepted for free publication in the month of the birthday only. Length limit is 200 words. All submissions must include the name and contact information of the person submitting information. Current photos are welcome — please no dated pictures. To have photos returned, please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2241. December birthday announcements must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 15.