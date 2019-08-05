Aug. 5
Mari Painter, 87
Marian “Mari” (Jackson) Painter of Lewiston was born in 1932 in Sweetwater, Idaho.
She went to school in Lapwai and attended college. She worked for the Nez Perce Tribe, taking care of senior citizens.
Marian married and enjoyed spending time with her family of four sons and three daughters. She loved to fish and travel, visiting Tokyo, among other destinations, and just enjoyed having a good time.
She will be honored at a celebration at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Wedgewood Terrace, 2114 Vineyard Ave., along with other August birthday celebrants. The public is welcome; reservations are requested by calling (208) 743-4545.
Aug. 11
Betty Jo Barnes, 84
Betty Jo (Murphey) Barnes was born in 1935 in Lewiston, where she still lives.
She earned a college degree and taught school, including children in grades one through eight. In the summers, she worked as a waitress.
Betty married and had two sons. She had a passion for horses and loved her pets.
She will be honored at a celebration at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Wedgewood Terrace, 2114 Vineyard Ave., along with other August birthday celebrants. The public is welcome; reservations are requested by calling (208) 743-4545.
Aug. 12
Judy Murphey, 80
Judith “Judy” Murphey of Lewiston was born in 1939 in Beaver Falls, Pa.
She attended business college and worked in medical supplies, sales and marketing.
She has four children and enjoys craft projects and decorating for holidays.
Judy will be honored at a celebration at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Wedgewood Terrace, 2114 Vineyard Ave., along with other August birthday celebrants. The public is welcome; reservations are requested by calling (208) 743-4545.
Aug. 22
Wilma Howell, 80
Wilma Keehr-Mercer Zaversnik Howell of Lewiston was born to Ray and Edna Keehr-Mercer in 1939 in Stites.
She graduated from Riverside High School in Riverside, Wash., in 1958.
After high school, she had a career in customer service. She worked for 18 years as a clerk/cashier at the Lewiston Tribune, retiring in 2002.
Wilma and her first husband Philip Zaversnik (now deceased), divorced. She married N. David Howell on June 3, 1989, in Lewiston. He also has since died.
Wilma has a daughter, one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
She enjoys tending her patio potted plants and playing bridge as often as possible.
A celebration is planned at the home of her daughter and son-in-law.
Aug. 23
Carol Arnzen, 86
Carol (Teasley) Arnzen of Lewiston was born in 1933 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
She graduated from high school.
She was married and worked at being a good mom to her three sons and a daughter. She also was a waitress at Wasem’s.
Carol’s interests include playing cards, sewing, dancing and cooking, and she likes dogs.
She will be honored at a celebration at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Wedgewood Terrace, 2114 Vineyard Ave., along with other August birthday celebrants. The public is welcome; reservations are requested by calling (208) 743-4545.
Aug. 27
Myrtle Bean
Myrtle T. Keller Bean was born to James and Gladys Keller in 1929 in Culdesac. While Myrtle was still young, her family moved to Lewiston, where she grew up with eight siblings and attended Lewiston High School.
On Sept. 18, 1946, Myrtle and Ardell Bean married in a double ceremony in John Day, Ore., along with Ardell’s cousin Oliver McClaren and Helen Miles. Myrtle and Ardell returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where their two daughters and three sons were born and raised. Myrtle was a stay-at-home mom, often on her own while Ardell traveled for his job. The family frequently spent summers camping out at Ardell’s job sites.
After Ardell’s retirement, the couple sold their home and became full-time “snowbirds,” traveling in their RV to the Southwest for winters and returning to Lewiston each spring. Eventually, the couple retired from their RV travels and again settled permanently in Lewiston together until Ardell’s death in 2008.
Myrtle continues to live independently. She enjoys spending her time with family and loves reading histories about the settling of America.
Her family will celebrate her birthday with her Sept. 1.
