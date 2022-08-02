Aug. 2
Wayne Tippett, 80
Wayne Tippett, of Clarkston, was born in 1942, the eldest of five, to Jack and Blanche Tippett.
He grew up on a ranch near Joseph Creek in Asotin County. Upon graduating from Clarkston High School in 1961, he attended Columbia Basin College, Yakima Valley College and California Polytechnic State University, graduating in 1967.
Wayne married Diana Schmidt on July 8, 1967, in Clarkston. They have two children and two grandchildren.
Wayne worked in farming, ranching and construction before retiring in 2006 from Clearwater Power in Lewiston. He then started a trucking business, retiring from that in 2014. He was a Port of Clarkston commissioner for 17 years and still works part-time operating heavy equipment.
Wayne competed in team penning, reining, and sheep dog trials. He and his wife enjoy spending their summers in Clarkston and winters in Arizona, where they can continue their favorite warm-weather activities. He enjoys restoring antique trucks, tractors and equipment; welding; riding his ATV (he is a member of the Lewis-Clark ATV Club); and visiting with his many friends.
His family will hold a celebration from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Clarkston Eagles Lodge. They invite friends to “come by and wish Dad a happy 80th.”
Aug. 3
Ruby Reed, 90
Ruby Dorion Reed, of Lewiston, was born Ruby Gloria Swanson in 1932 in Penticon, British Columbia. She was the eighth of nine children.
In 1950, she married Lawrence “Bud” Dorion. Together they raised five children: Heather, Richard, Tom, Carolyn and Emma.
In 1986, Ruby married Ron Reed and gained a daughter, Cindy.
A celebration was held July 30 with friends and family.
Aug. 14
Guy Jungert, 85
Guy J. Jungert was born in 1937 and spent his life in agriculture on the Cammas Prairie.
He married Mary Kay Frei on June 18, 1959. Together, they raised nine children.
In 1992, they moved to Clarkston, where they have lived ever since.
Guy still keeps busy with his ranch in Keuterville, and with his yardwork. He says life has been a challenge.
Aug. 16
Norma Sorenson, 90
Norma Sorenson, of Clarkston, will celebrate her 90th birthday this month.
She married LeRoy Sorenson in 1949, and they were married for 57 years before he died in 2006.
Norma was a “1950s Betty Crocker homemaker,” staying home with her children as they grew. She wore a dress and apron each day, fixing three homemade meals, canning LeRoy’s homegrown produce, making jams and jellies, while remaining very active in her children’s lives. Norma and LeRoy were a strong committed couple, placing family first.
Norma often asks, “How did I get to be 90 years old?” But we all know how fast time flies. The family invites friends to join them in celebrating from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Norma’s lifelong church, Community of Christ, 1315 Highland Ave., Clarkston. She looks forward to sharing good memories with you.
Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are the best birthday presents, so no other gifts are necessary. Her children, Karen, Kathy, JoAnn and Jim, are hosts for the celebration.
Aug. 26
Yvonne Slaybaugh, 90
Yvonne Slaybaugh was born in 1932 on the family homestead at Potato Creek, S.D., to Lawrence and Myrtle Rasmusson. She was the middle child, with an older sister and younger brother.
Her father was in pine nut sales, so the family moved to New Mexico for a time. Later, Myrtle and the kids moved to Seattle, where Yvonne met a sailor named Clem. They married in 1954.
In 1955, her son was born on the naval base at Oak Harbor. A year-and-a-half later, her daughter was born in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where the family moved after Clem’s discharge. Their marriage ended in the late ’60s.
Yvonne moved to Moscow, working for a few years for an insurance agency, then moved to Portland, Ore., working for the state. In the ’80s, she moved back to Pullman, later retiring as secretary to the Dean of Sciences at Washington State University in 2000. Upon retirement, she bought a home in Asotin to be near her kids and two grandsons.
Yvonne was an accomplised seamstress in her earlier years. A small family gathering is planned to celebrate her birthday.
Aug. 28
Millie Jones, 101
Mildred “Millie” E. Jones was born in 1921 in Bynum, Mont., to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Michelbach.
Millie enjoyed farm life with her sisters Loraine, Barbara and Hilda. She attended high school in Choteau, Mont., working for board and room because it was so far from home.
Millie later worked for Montana Power Company, then moved to Lewiston to live with her sister Barbara in 1940. Millie worked for C.C. Anderson Company and Washington Water Power in Lewiston.
On Jan. 10, 1943, Millie married Ronald F. Jones in Portland, Ore., at her parents’ home. He worked 42 years for Camas Prairie Railroad Company, in Headquarters, Grangeville and Lewiston, retiring in 1980. Ron was Lewiston mayor 1970-74. Millie worked for Lewiston School District for 21 years, retiring in 1980.
After retirement, Millie and Ron visited family in England and toured Europe and spent many winters down south.
Millie is a member of Congregational Presbyterian Church, Daughters of The Nile, Malac Temple No. 55, Tsceminicium Club and past president of Chapter BL PEO.
Favorite pastimes include bridge, golf and fishing and camping with her family of one daughter and three sons, and Millie loves traveling and visiting friends and family.
