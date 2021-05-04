May 16
Mildred Channel, 100
Mildred Preston Channel was born in 1921 in Clarkston to Walter and Connie Preston.
She married and had four beautiful children, Doug, Connie, Pamela and Gene.
Her career included working for 15 years as a cook at Club Chateau and then for John R. Daily, a meat packing company in Missoula, Mont.
Mildred moved to Lewiston in 1982. She enjoys playing pinochle, crocheting and emroidering. Her family is her greatest love.
May 27
Raymond Plourde, 90
Raymond Plourde was born in 1931 in Stambough, Mich., to Baptiste and Elsie Plourde.
He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Perkins, on Oct. 13, 1951. They had two children.
Ray served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1952-54. He attended Humboldt State University and earned a degree in forest management. Ray worked for the U.S. Forest Service and Potlatch Forests Inc. before retiring in 1989.
After retiring, Ray and Janet wintered in Scottsdale, Ariz., for more than a decade. They also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the community center here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Ray loved running and achieved 312 awards and medals for his races, of which there were 430. In 42 years of log books, Ray recorded 38,391 miles.
In his free time, Ray enjoys daily walks, listening to music and meeting new friends at his home, Royal Plaza.