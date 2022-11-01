Nov. 7
John Moxley, 96
John Q. Moxley, of Lewiston, was born in 1926 to Thornton and Iva Moxley at the 21 Ranch in Waha. They moved to Captain John Creek south of Lewiston when John was 7.
John lived in Pomeroy and Clarkston and graduated from high school in 1944. In 1945, he joined the U.S. Army Air Forces. After the war, John worked in the woods and for the Lewiston Post Office for 16 years. In 1949, he married Peggy Jones, and they had a son, Larry K. Moxley. They later divorced.
John married Carolyn Fuhrman Aug. 6, 1971, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary last year.
John owned a furniture store in Kamiah and was a beekeeper for 30 years. He and Carolyn used to take the bees to California to pollinate almond trees, Wenatchee to pollinate fruit trees and back to Idaho to make a honey crop. He retired in 1999.
John square danced for many years and traveled to watch rodeos and bull riding. He enjoyed time in his workshop in Peck, doing woodworking projects for his family and friends.
His family includes his son and daughter-in-law, Carmen, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. John lives at Wedgewood Terrace Assisted Living.
Nov. 9
Leslie Stromberg, 95
Leslie Stromberg, of Grangeville, was born in 1927, the oldest of three sons of Swedish parents, Charles and Linda Stromberg in Iron River, Mich.
Leslie graduated from Stambaugh High School in 1945 and worked as a logger, using horses, until called to military service in 1946. He served 16 months with the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division in the occupation of Tokyo. While in Japan, he walked to the top of Mount Fuji.
Leslie married Julia Pottala in February 1950. Both worked in logging camps in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, she as camp cook and he as a logger. Following their marriage, Leslie also spent time working at underground iron ore mines there.
The couple and their young family moved in 1953 to Grangeville, where he became a successful logging contractor, retiring in 1990. Julia died in 2010 after nearly 59 years of marriage.
Always an avid hunter and fisherman, Leslie stayed active in those hobbies until recent years. He still lives at his home with minor assistance from his daughter, son and grandson, who live nearby. Cooking and baking fill his days, along with caring for his best canine friend, Jake.
A family celebration is planned in Grangeville.
Nov. 29
Norman Sanford, 90
Norman Lee Sanford was born in 1932 in Asotin to Albert and Marion Sanford and has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley all of his life. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1951. Norm participated in all sports, but basketball was his favorite.
While growing up, Norm helped on his uncle’s farm in Cloverland. He loved hunting and riding dirt bikes in the Clarkston Heights. He eventually started driving truck, working on Coulee Dam and lots of road construction until retiring.
Norm married Louise Dietz in 1956. She died in 2009. He has one stepson, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Norm's hobbies include shooting trap, hunting, fishing, dancing, rodeo, driving his antique cars and playing Thursday pool with the guys.
He is a member of the Lewiston Gun Club, Lewiston Elks and the valley Crankers Club. He currently lives in Asotin with his high school sweetheart, Virginia.
