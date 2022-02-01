Feb. 3
Buzz Nanninga, Jr., 95
Born in 1927, John “Buzz” Nanninga, Jr. is a lifelong Lewiston resident.
He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1944, and played for Lewis-Clark State College against the Harlem Globe Trotters in 1945, just before leaving for the Navy. He was stationed in the Marshall Islands until the end of World War II. After returning, he married Patricia Mosman on April 24, 1949. They were married for almost 70 years until her death.
Buzz owned and operated John’s Electric for many years. He sold the business and retired in 1992. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, slow-break basketball, racket ball, card playing, golfing, fishing and still enjoys gardening. He has one daughter, two sons, three grandkids and three great-grandkids.
Buzz is excited to celebrate his birthday this year at home. He will always tell you he is “Doing great for an old, bald-headed, fat guy!” and “If you can’t dazzle them with your brilliance, then baffle them with your bull----.”
Feb. 22
John Hahn, 82
John Allen Hahn, of Craigmont, will turn 82 later this month on a “Twosday,” 2-22-22.
He was born in 1940 in Kiowa, Colo., on a ranch — like the little house on the prairie. When he was 12, his dad, being a logger, put John to work on a Caterpillar Twenty skidding logs. In 1953, the family move to Kamiah, where he graduated from high school in 1958.
After serving his time in the Army, John worked construction for several years as a heavy-equipment operator and truck driver. He worked for Goodyear changing earthmover tires — some standing 9½ feet tall and weighing 5,000 pounds — and he changed tires on 657 Cat scrapers while working road construction and building dams.
John attended the Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colo., and was a minister for more than 20 years.
Being a Caterpillar man, he joined the Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club and manufactured several hundred antique Caterpillar seats, shipping them all over the world. Now that he’s retired, he putzes around in his shop, working on his Cats and trucks.
John and his wife, Kathie, have seven wonderful children and several grandchildren. “God has been good to us,” he wrote. “We give him all the glory.”
To submit birthdays: Birthday announcements starting at age 70 are accepted for free publication in the month of the birthday only. Length limit is 200 words. All submissions must include the name and contact information of the person submitting the announcement. Current photos are welcome — please no dated pictures. To have photos returned, please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. March birthday announcements must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 15.