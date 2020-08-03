July 30
Lorraine Young, 90
Lorraine Young of Lewiston was born in 1930 in Ferdinand, the oldest of Rudolph and Eva (Kinzer) Herzog’s 11 children. She graduated from Ferdinand High School in 1948 and then studied nursing in Twin Falls.
Lorraine became an Air Force wife in November 1953, marrying Norris Young of Grangeville in Biloxi, Miss. They lived in Germany, England, Mississippi and California, until Norris retired in 1979. They moved to Moscow, where Lorraine was an assistant cook at Lena Whitmore Elementary School, retiring in 1991. After Lorraine’s retirement, Norris and Lorraine moved to Lewiston. They were married nearly 60 years when Norris died in 2013.
Lorraine is a member of All Saints Catholic Church. Over the years, she has volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army, VFW Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary. Now, she enjoys reading, puzzles and playing cards with the VFW Auxiliary and with friends in a small card group. She also is so happy to spend time with her daughter, Irene, who relocated to Lewison from California in 2018.
Her family had hoped to have a family celebration this summer, but all plans have been put on hold.
Editor’s note: Young’s birthday was missed for the July edition of Golden Times because of an editor’s error.
Aug. 9
Patricia Grimm, 90
Patricia M. Grimm was born in 1930 to Henry and Agnes Zellerhoff in Colton.
Patricia attended Guardian Angel St. Boniface Catholic School in Colton and trained as a nurse at Sacred Heart in Spokane.
She married Dale L. Grimm on June 13, 1953, at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton. He is deceased. Their family includes four children, 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Patricia retired from nursing in 1995 and lives in Lewiston.
Aug. 13
Harold Behler, 95
Harold Behler, of Lewiston, was born in 1925 in Ferdinand. He was the second of nine children born to Herman and Katheryn Behler.
His family moved from Ferdinand to Greencreek, Keuterville, then to Clarkston. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Germany in WWII. After being wounded, he later was awarded the Bronze Star. He married LaVon Chambers in 1947, and together they farmed near Winchester. After retiring and leaving their farm in the early 1980s, they moved to Lewiston and also enjoyed many winters in their second home in Surprise, Ariz.
Harold enjoyed golfing until his early 90s, and had more than one hole in one. He was a longtime member of the Lewiston Country Club. He and LaVon are members of All Saints Catholic Church and have been married 73 years. They have three children, eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, who look up to Harold as the best role model and patriarch in the world.
Aug. 14
LaVon Behler, 94
LaVon Behler was born in 1926 to Roy and Gladys Chambers near Reubens.
For many years, LaVon attended a one-room school house called Cold Springs School. In the winter, she and her brother would ski to class. She graduated as valedictorian from Reubens High School in 1944. She then attended nurses training at North Idaho College of Education (now Lewis-Clark State College) in Lewiston, and became a registered nurse.
LaVon met Harold Behler when she was a nurse cadet at a wounded warriors’ hospital in Walla Walla. They married in 1947 and later moved to their farm near Winchester. They both worked on the farm and also had other jobs. LaVon enjoyed taking care of her many patients and was the perfect farm wife and mother.
In the early 1980s, she and Harold retired and moved to Lewiston, and they enjoyed wintering in Arizona for many years. They have three children, eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. They’ve been married 73 years and are members of All Saints Catholic Church.
Aug. 15
Veda Wagner, 90
Veda Eliza Wagner was born in 1930 in her grandmother’s Stockvalley, Idaho, home. She was the youngest of five children born to Jennie and Leroy Bos-worth, and she enjoyed a wonderful childhood.
She wed Russell Topp on Nov. 15, 1946. They had seven children and divorced after 27 years. In 1974, she married Donald Wagner, who brought four children into their clan. He died several years ago, but Veda doesn’t feel alone amid her many friends and family. Family includes 28 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Veda has lived in Lewiston since 1963. Among several jobs, her favorites were four years as a cook at Lewis-Clark State College and 10 years driving the Senior Citizen Aid Transport (SCAT) bus to transport the elderly and disabled. During retirement, she and Don enjoyed several winters in Arizona.
She enjoys making quilts and quillows — many of which were sold or given as gifts to family — cooking, canning her garden produce, reading and spending time with family.
An open house is planned from 1:30-4 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Lewiston. The family asks visitors to respect her health by social distancing and wearing masks if warranted.
August 15
Ray Long, 80
Ray Long, of Lewiston, was born in 1940 in Garfield, Wash., the only child of Eileen Pritchard Long and Donald Ray Long.
Ray attended schools in Bovill, Lewis-ton and Grangeville before graduating from high school in Kenniwick in 1959.
He worked in construction at Hanford until 1963, when he moved to Lewiston and began a 40-year career at Potlatch Forests Inc. in the Specialities Department. He retired in 2002.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 and after a year in Vietnam was honorably discharged in 1968. He married Karen Larson in 1969, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage earlier this year.
Ray has a daughter, Darlene Moore, of Tacoma, from a previous marriage. He and Karen have a son, Alan Long, and his wife, Tracy, plus five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Ray and Karen enjoy spending time at home, at their cabin in Clearwater County or on the road in their motor home. His hobbies include hunting and fishing, reading the newspaper and watching TV. A family celebration will be held Aug. 15 at his home.
Aug. 19
Lucille Taylor, 90
Lucille Taylor was born in 1930 to Carl and Cloe Carter Schrom on a Grange-ville-area farm.
She met William B. Taylor Jr. in 1947 and graduated from Grange-ville High School in 1948. They attended the University of Idaho in Moscow, marrying in December 1952 in Grange-ville. She earned an accounting degree in 1953, and they honeymooned on Elk Summit Lookout during the fire season. That fall, Bill entered law school in Moscow, and she earned her Putting Husband Through degree by working for Helbling Bros. International Harvester and Singer Sewing Machine. He graduated in 1956, and they returned to Elk Summit for a second fire-season honeymoon. They returned to Grangeville in 1958, where they’ve lived since.
Family includes six children, Kevin, Pamela, Vernon, Sheila, Nancy and Heidi; 32 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. They reunite every two years in Grangeville.
Lucille and Bill are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a director of her ward’s Family History Center for nearly 40 years, helped found the Idaho County Genealogical Society and received the State of Idaho Historical Society’s Esto Perpetua Award in 2010. She enjoys documenting family events and staying in touch with family and friends.
