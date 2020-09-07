Sept. 7
Gladys Mosher, 102
Gladys G. Mosher, of Lewiston, turned 102 today. She was born in 1918, one of eight children of Albert (also born Sept. 7) and Anna Stauffer, in Amboy, Minn.
Gladys married Wilbur Freet in Coeur d’Alene in October, 1940. He died in a mining accident in 1947. She married Kenneth Mosher in 1949; he died in 1998.
She worked at Payless Drug, Big V and Great Western stores. Family includes two daughters, six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Gladys enjoyed her flowers and garden at her home for 55 years. Now she enjoys bingo and listening to books on tape at Royal Plaza.
Sept. 9
Tony Wassmuth, 95
Anthony “Tony” N. Wassmuth was born in 1925 to Clemens and Elizabeth Schmidt Wassmuth at Greencreek. He grew up on a farm there, and graduated from Greencreek High School in 1943.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944 and was stationed in Korea until his discharge in 1947. Following his service, Wassmuth returned to the Grangeville area, where he worked several jobs before he went to work at the Chevron Bulk plant in 1955 as a fuel truck driver. He retired from there in 1984. He now lives at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Tony enjoys watching the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks, participating in the activities at the veterans home and spending time with his family. He and his late wife, Eileen, raised seven children. He also has 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Sept. 9
Merrita Marks, 87
Merrita Marks was born in 1933 in Twisp, Wash., to Vershoe and Blanch McVay Mullins, the eldest of six children.
She attended schools throughout Washington and spent most of her childhood in the Chelan Valley, working in the apple orchards and packing houses. She also worked in the baking/food industry and as a home healthcare provider. She retired in 2006.
In 1936, Merrita and her parents took a trip to Virginia to visit family in their new Terraplane. While stopping to rest outside of Macon, Mo., they were robbed at gunpoint. They escaped safely, but their car was left with bullet holes.
As a teenager, Merrita moved to Springfield, Ore., with her family, where she met and married Edward Marks on Aug. 25, 1956. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage and raised four children: John, Jan, Judy and Jack. In 1978, Ed and Merrita moved to Lewiston, where they opened Schrader Wood Stoves and met many wonderful people. She also worked at Roadrunner Gas Station before returning to Springfield in 1989. Following Ed’s death, she sold her home in Oregon and returned to Lewiston to be closer to family. She has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A family celebration is planned.
Sept. 13
Ellen Edwards, 87
Ellen Edwards was born in 1933 to J.W. “Wes” Storm and Marie Atkinson Storm in Belle Fouche, S.D. They ranched in Hulett, Wyo., until 1944, then moved to Lewiston. Ellen attended Orchards Elementary and graduated in 1951 from Lewiston High School.
She worked at Idaho First National Bank and married Keith Bing in 1953. They had three girls: Christy, Karen and Karla. They later divorced. By this time, she had been a 4-H leader and taught home economics and horseback riding for 13 years.
She married Monte Edwards in 1973, and they moved to Gilbert, Ariz. They loved horseback riding and hiking in the Superstition Mountains. Monte was a pilot for Western Airlines, and they traveled extensively. They moved to Asotin in 1981, where she cared for her parents until their deaths. Monte died in 1991, and Ellen moved to the Lewiston Orchards.
In the ’90s, she built a cabin at Elk City, which the family enjoyed for many years. Ellen was a member of the ladies equestrian drill team, the Happy Hoofers, and organized the Lewiston Roundup Sweethearts. She loved going to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. She enjoys time with her family and gardening.
Sept. 18
Lars Desautel, 100
Lars Desautel, of Lewiston, was born in 1920 in Minnesota. He moved to Idaho with his wife, Kay, in 1957, working at Potlatch until 1982. He then started work for the North Fork Ranger District at Kelly Creek until retirement in 2007 at age 87.
Two families produced nine children and too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to mention. Kay died in 2001, and Lars’ daughter, Konnie, died in 2005.
Lars still lives on his own, and he looks forward to visits with family and friends. His favorite saying is, “I’m still kicking.”
His family will hold a celebration.
Sept. 23
Thomas Osborne, 87
Thomas J. “Tom” Osborne, of Lewiston, was born in 1933 to Thomas W. and Frieda Osborne. After many moves, the family bought a ranch in Potlatch.
He graduated from Potlatch High School in 1952, and served in the U.S. Army from 1955-57.
Tom and Justine Reisenauer were married Nov. 21, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. For two years, the couple lived on a farm along Palouse Road before moving to Lewiston in 1960. Tom worked at the Potlatch Mill in Potlatch and then was transferred to Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston, where he worked as a machinist. He worked for Potlatch for 42 years, retiring in 1993.
The couple have four children, all married, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with twins on the way.
Tom is an active member of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston and is involved in the Knights of Columbus. He enjoys spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and working in his shop.
Sept. 29
Guy Jurgens, 85
Guy Jurgens was born in 1935, the first child of Guy and Georgia Jurgens.
He grew up in Weippe with his sister, Joan, and brother, Dennis, and graduated from Weippe High School as a Gorilla in 1954.
Guy spent several years in California, working for the state high-way department. He returned home to Clearwater County and drove a school bus before he retired.
He and his friend, Shirley Seeley, spend time at the senior center in Orofino, where both serve on the board. They also help the Humane Society with fundraisers.