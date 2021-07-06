July 6
Ann Lenz, 80
Ann Lenz, of Clarkston, was born in 1941 to Walter and Eve-lyn Webber in Kellogg, Idaho. She is the youngest of five siblings. She attended school in Winchester, graduating as valedictorian of her class at Winchester High School. She was a cheerleader for the basketball team, the Loggers, for four years.
Ann married Norman (Dick) Lenz of Craigmont on September 12, 1959. They will be celebrating 62 years of marriage in September. They have three children, all of whom live in Clarkston and graduated from Clarkston High School.
Ann worked for the Idaho Transportation Department for 22 years, retiring in 2002. Her hobbies include quilting, playing cards and working puzzles. She loves spending time with her children and grandchildren, camping, and enjoying holidays and birthdays with her family and friends. Her children Debbie, Doug and Dennis hosted a party June 26.
July 7
Larry Vincent, 80
Larry Vincent, a retired Nez Perce County farmer, was born in 1941. He was named Farm Citizen of the Year in 1998 by the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce.
Larry also served as an Idaho state legislator, Nez Perce County commissioner and was chairman of the Nez Perce County Fairboard, Idaho Commission on Aging, the state Traffic Safety Commission and the Culdesac school board.
He has three sons and one daughter, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He lives in Culdesac with his wife, Betty.
July 10
Bernadine (Greene) Steuber, 90
Bernadine (Greene) Steuber is back in town. Three of her children sold their homes, plus her duplex, and swooped her out of assisted living in Hazel Dell, Wash. They purchased a home in Lewiston, where they all reside. Who says you can’t come home again?
Bernadine is the last of A.C. (Lum) and Edith Greene’s 11 children. The Greenes had a large cherry orchard at 17th and Grelle in the Orchards. They worked hard during the Great Depression to feed their family. All five Greene boys were in World War II and came back unscathed. Bill was an outstanding hero among them, winning two Distinguished Flying Crosses; the other brothers were just regular heroes.
Bernadine married Ralph Steuber, who had two young children, Bill and Stella (Dier). They proceeded to have six more children: Scott (deceased), Daniel, Rebecca, Pamela, Liz and Cindy. She has six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Bernadine began her career as a telephone operator in Lewiston, and spent many years working for a hearing aid company, retiring at age 86 after a fall.
Her children are holding an open house in her honor from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
July 13
Glenette Otton, 105
Glenette Otton was born in 1916, to William and Crystal Fouste on the family homestead near Council, Idaho. She was the eldest of five children.
After graduating from high school at Wasatch Academy in 1934, she was urged by family friend Mamie McClure to attend Normal School in Lewiston. She earned her teaching certificate and taught one year at Worley.
She met Ed Otton on the steps of Talkington Hall. “He was friendly,” she recalled of their first meeting. They were married Nov. 6, 1937. Ed and Glenette raised four rambunctious sons — Ed, Bill, Jim and Sid — in their home at Third Street and Eighteenth Avenue.
In 1954, Glenette resumed her teaching career at Poplar (now Grantham) Elementary. She taught second grade for 24 years before retiring in 1978.
Glenette’s interests included gardening, reading, writing and visiting with her numerous friends and family members. In addition to her four sons, she has seven grand-children, 18 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.
Glenette has been an active member of the Congregational-Presbyterian Church in Lewiston for more than 80 years. She will observe her birthday quietly at her home with family and friends.
July 27
Fred Vogel, 90
Ferdinand “Fred” J. Vogel was born to Fred and Anna Mucken Vogel in 1931, in Nezperce.
Fred served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-55. He married Marjorie Braun Jan. 16, 1954. They raised their six children, Stephen (Barbara), Don (Vicki), Joan (Mike), Peggy (Jim), Alan and Pamela (Lewis) in Nezperce.
Marjorie died in 2007, and Alan died in 2019.
Fred lives in Nezperce, mows his own lawn, bowls on a league (he has a 160 average), plays golf and enjoys the visits from his loving family.
Fred has 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
To submit birthdays: Birthday announcements starting at age 70 are accepted for free publication in the month of the birthday only. Length limit is 200 words. All submissions must include the name and contact information of the person submitting the announcement. Current photos are welcome — please no dated pictures. To have photos returned, please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. August birthday announcements must be received by 5 p.m. July 15.